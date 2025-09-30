Women power powers many Puja Pandals here

As citizens soak in the festive fervour, little do people realise that several Durga Puja committees have women who are the backbone of the celebrations. From managing crowds to looking after the preparation of Prasad and Bhog, organising cultural programmes and even collecting funds for puja, many women play a key role. Women at Gomti Nagar Durga Puja committee (HT Photo)

Trisha Singh, officiating general secretary at puja organised by Bengali Club and Youngman’s Association said that women play a prominent role in the Puja celebrations. “As an office-bearer of the association I look after administrative work, other than the Mandap which includes - stall, arrangements, advertisement, electricity and others. Along with other office-bearers, I also have to look after crowd management. While my mother, Enakshi, looks after the literary affairs including - souvenirs. Other women play important roles in arrangements of flowers, fruits, Prasad, items for Puja and organising of the Puja,” said Singh.

She also shared how some years back the entire Puja was governed and managed by men but it was with intervention of some women that inspired others to step in.

Kajol Sarkar and Taopti Bose, two women who have been associated with the Gomti Nagar Durga Puja committee for almost 37 years, said that they never thought of having a position. It was just devotion to work for the mother goddess that brought them to the celebration with the same grit and excitement year after year. “Women bring a major chunk of money collected for the Puja. At the same time, we are among the first ones to reach the Pandal every morning so that we can arrange Pushpanjali, chop fruits and vegetables for Bhog and Prasad, while also organising cultural programmes,” said Sarkar.

Similarly, Dimple Dutta, who is part of the Utsav Durga Puja committee in Jankipuram said that she has been contributing to celebrations in different Pandals every year. “I coordinate cultural programmes like Dhunuchi, Garba etc. At the same time, women also contribute by looking after the preparation of Bhog and Prasad,” said Dutta.

And these are only some of the women that Hindustan Times talked to.