Women warriors: This Navratri, U.P. to fete cleanliness champs

The nine days of Navratri will bring a new dawn for women of the state who have gone the extra mile and ensured cleanliness in urban areas. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Swachotsav, a cleanliness campaign of the UP government, has been planned as a precursor to the Chaitra Navratri (from March 22) during which these women would be recognised with the Navdevi Award at the district, divisional and state levels, said Neha Sharma, director, local bodies and mission director, Swachh Bharat Mission (urban).

The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the different incarnations of Goddess Durga, beginning with the worship of mountain Goddess Shailputri on the first day of Navratri.

On this day, women from self-help groups (WSHGs), who have contributed to and made others aware of cleanliness, would be felicitated.

The second day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, who is said to represent wisdom, loyalty and knowledge. On this day, women who found a better way to not just manage waste but also generate wealth through it would be felicitated.

On the third day, Goddess Chandraghanta, known as the goddess of forgiveness and peace, is worshipped. On this day, women entrepreneurs in waste management, who have generated employment too, would be honoured.

Safai mitras (sanitation staff), who went beyond the call of duty to ensure cleanliness, would be felicitated on the fourth day of Navratri, which is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, believed to be the creator of the universe.

On the fifth day dedicated to Goddess Skandmata, believed to be the goddess of love and motherhood, master trainers who helped train others in cleanliness would be recognised.

The sixth day of Navratri is named after Goddess Katyayani, considered to be the destroyer of evil, and on this day, such women who came up with innovative best practices to ensure cleanliness would be felicitated.

The seventh day is dedicated to Goddess Kalratri, considered to be the destroyer of darkness and ignorance. On this day, women engaged in community composting and encouraging others too, would be recognised.

On the eighth day of Navratri, named after Goddess Mahagauri, women whose efforts help in beautifying an urban local body would be felicitated.

Women involved in community awareness for cleanliness would be felicitated on the ninth and last day of Navratri, named after Goddess Siddhidatri (one who fulfills wishes).