World Brain Day: Healthy lifestyle key for healthy brain, say experts

Brain is a complex organ of our body and it regulates our personality, character and intelligence. In fact, it is an organ that makes us who we are, said experts on Thursday on the eve of World Brain Day.

Dr Rajesh Verma, professor neurology, King George’s Medical University said, “The brain health is threatened today due to various communicable and non-communicable neurological disorders as well as stress, substance abuse and psychological disorders.”

Every year, July 22 is dedicated to awareness regarding brain health.

“Among various non-communicable disorders, headache, stroke, epilepsy and encephalopathy are major causes of brain injury. Around 50-70% of our population suffers from migraine and headache associated with tension. The early diagnosis of migraine and control of stress, healthy lifestyle will reduce the ill effects over brain,” said Dr Verma.

Stroke is the second leading cause of paralysis, disability and mortality in India. The incidence of stroke has been increasing due to non-effective control of risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, deposition of fat in vessels, alcoholism, tobacco chewing, smoking, sedentary life style, bad hygiene and heart disorders, said Dr Verma.

“Brain health starts right from pregnancy. Hence, awareness about maternal and foetal health, risk factors for complications during pregnancy, will ensure birth with a healthy brain,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

“Brain tuberculosis is widely prevalent and causes premature deaths, permanent blindness and paralysis,” said Dr Verma. The viral infections, Japanese encephalitis, herpes simplex, dengue, chikungunya, and recently Covid-19 pandemic have created both brain damage and mental health problems.