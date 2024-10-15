World Bread Day | Bakery chefs in Lucknow trace the journey of our staple diet

It’s time to celebrate World Bread Day today (October 16). We found out how Lucknow is geared up for the day and everything it brings to our lives. Students with the variety of bread on display

The bread story

Bakery chef Vikas Malik says, “Be it sandwiches to bagels to challah and many more; bread is a staple part of every household cuisine across the globe. As a bakery chef based in the city, I have seen how bread has evolved over the years from being a refined wheat-flour product (maida) to a gluten-free healthy food option in our city. It’s amazing to have been part of the journey, today as per a survey Lucknow has over four lakh bread consumers. It’s very heartening to see that Lucknowites have learnt the trait and are into baking their own bread.”

136 varieties on a platter

To let Lucknow taste the 136 varieties of bread from across the world Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow has come up with the first edition of Bread Festival at their campus today, 3pm onwards and it's open for food enthusiasts, hoteliers and hospitality students.

Mohd Shavez Ahmad, faculty at the bakery department says, “Over the years the city has dived into a variety of bread options. All thanks to bakers, bakeries and travellers today we as a city are not behind any metropolitan region when it comes to the obtainability of the best food items. Lucknow has witnessed the availability of products like sourdough and baguette for quite some time now. As a home chef, I feel the way food habits are rapidly changing a lot more will be part of our staple Lucknow diet.”

He adds, “The bread will be hand kneaded by our students and will be gluten. We want Lucknow to wake up the experience of the bread from the best.” The baking session is open for all.