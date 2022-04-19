World Liver Day: ‘You may get hepatitis C sharing nail clippers, towels of infected person’
Sharing razors, scissors, nail clippers, toothbrushes with an infected person have in recent years led to a rise in lifestyle diseases including liver diseases, said doctors. Besides, an unhealthy lifestyle, stress, increased exposure to toxins in food and water are to be blamed too, they said.
Sharing personal items, and possibly even towels, pose infection risks as these may carry traces of blood and may present a risk of acquiring hepatitis C infection. Hepatitis C is more commonly associated with sharing needles or equipment for injecting drugs. It can also be spread by having had a tattoo or body piercing using non-sterile equipment, said Dr Praveen Jha, of Regency Superspeciality Hospital while addressing a press conference on Monday to mark World Liver Day.
It’s important to note that hepatitis C isn’t easy to catch. “If we take a few precautions, it’s almost impossible to pass on the disease to anyone else as it is spread only through exposure to an infected person’s blood,” he said.
Doctors said that damage to the liver is being caused with increased use of pesticides in food items. “The liver filters toxins but its function gets compromised with excessive flow of chemicals/pesticides. In fact, a study has proved people in Barabanki suffer more with liver ailments due to the excessive use of pesticide as compared to the state capital,” said Dr Samir Misra, senior faculty member, KGMU.
He said that often for more or multiple crops on the same field, farmers increase pesticide levels which enter the body with food and cause damage to organs such as the liver and the kidney.
Dr Anurag Mishra said, “Hepatitis C virus slowly damages the liver over many years, often progressing from inflammation to permanent, irreversible scarring (cirrhosis). Often, people have no signs or symptoms of liver disease or have only mild symptoms for years or even decades until they develop cirrhosis. With the infection of hepatitis-B virus 10- 20% patients show fever, joint pain, skin rashes. These symptoms are followed by the onset of jaundice in about 30% patients. 2/3rd patients remain asymptomatic. 80% patients with hepatitis-B infection recover within 1-3 months. Rest 10 to 20% patients become chronic hepatitis-B patients”.
-
Yogi Adityanath orders officials to take steps to maintain peace during festivals
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the districts' administration and police officials to take the required measures to maintain peace and harmony during festivals. Those who are on leave have to join duty within 24 hours. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the law and order situation through video conferencing at his official residence. Yogi Adityanath said no religious or other procession should be taken out without due permission from the local administration.
-
Global Ayush summit: UP Ayurveda experts to participate in Gandhinagar meet
A five-member team, including a Vaidya and four Ayurveda experts of Uttar Pradesh will participate in the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit, in Gandhinagar, from April 20. The team includes Dr AK Singh, vice-chancellor, Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University; Prof SN Singh, director, Ayurveda, UP; in-charge officer schemes at directorate of Ayurveda, Dr Ashok Kumar Dikshit; Vaidya Sushil Kumar Dubey and Prof YB Tripathi of Faculty of Ayurveda, IMS-BHU, said Vaidya Dubey.
-
Nawabganj incident follow-up: Prayagraj’s trans-Ganga area has seen many such cases in past
The recent Nawabganj incident in which the bodies of five members of the same family were found in their house, is just another in a series of incidents of multiple deaths in the trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj district. The region has witnessed many such incidents, many of which are still to be cracked. Investigations in other such incidents point towards a gang which is active in the region.
-
Mask mandate returns in Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad
Two days after the Uttar Pradesh government directed its National Capital Region districts to be on “alert mode” in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, it announced on Monday that wearing face masks is mandatory in public places. The directions by the state government are meant for Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr and Baghpat, besides state capital Lucknow.
-
90% fresh cases reported from urban areas in Gautam Budh Nagar district
Health department officials in Gautam Budh Nagar are trying to assess why the district has been consistently contributing over 50% of the state's total fresh cases. On Monday, officials from the health department and district administration held a meeting and finalised measures to control the spread of Covid-19. On Monday, 115 fresh cases were reported across UP, of which 65 were from Gautam Budh Nagar alone.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics