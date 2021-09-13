World Sepsis Day: Ignorance breeds life threatening multi-organ infection, say top doctors

Cases of sepsis, a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by the dysregulated response of the body to infection, are increasing due to ignorance and lack of awareness among masses, said Dr Ved Prakash, head of department of pulmonary and critical care medicine, at the King George’s Medical University on Sunday.

“Sepsis is third most common cause of death after heart disease and cancer and has a a very high mortality rate if not treated early,” Dr Prakash said while addressing a press conference on ‘World Sepsis Day’.

“Most common site of infection leading to sepsis is the lungs, which contributes to around 35% of cases of sepsis. It is followed by urinary tract infection which contributes to around 25% of these cases. Other sources of infection can be gut infections and skin infections,” said Prof Apul Goel, senior faculty department of Urology, KGMU.

“Cases of diabetic foot and crush injury often have to be treated for long period due to sepsis,” said Dr Vaibhav Khanna, director Healthcity hospital and a microvascular surgeon.

“If infection is confined to one organ such as lungs, kidney or brain it is a local infection to an organ but if it spreads to other organs via blood (multi-organ involvement) is called sepsis,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

Sepsis is very common in old age as elderly fail to understand the medical condition and often think their health issue to be age related. By the time they actually realise the seriousness, the infection spreads to multiple organs causing septicaemia or sepsis, said Dr Shukla, who also conducted an awareness session on the subject on Sunday.

“Maintaining good hygiene level, correct use of medicine particularly antibiotics, preparing food hygienically, avoiding close contact with sick people, practising safer sex, and keeping vaccinations up to date are best ways to avoid sepsis,” he said.

Risk factors for developing sepsis include old age, diabetes, obesity, cancer, and inappropriate use of antibiotics, said Dr BNBM Prasad, professor in the department of pulmonary and critical care medicine.