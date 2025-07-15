World Youth Skill Day: Yogi to inaugurate 2-day skill fair, expo today

The Uttar Pradesh government will celebrate World Youth Skill Day-2025 by organising a two-day fair on skill development and an exhibition, at the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, here. UP principal secretary, department of vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, Hari Om, interacting with mediapersons in Lucknow on Monday (HT Photo)

The exposition will highlight all the work done by UP Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) with the aim to showcase youth-driven innovations, especially those leveraging modern technologies such as artificial intelligence, an official said.

Addressing the media at UP Skill Development Mission, on Monday, principal secretary, department of vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, Hari Om, said that the chief minister will inaugurate the event at 11 am in presence of minister of state (independent charge) for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal.

He said the run up to the event has started with employment fairs held in the districts from July 12 to 14. A colourful program will be organized in each district on Tuesday (July 15).

The two-day state level program includes three major events like Yuva Kaushal Chaupal, Kaushal Mela and Skill Olympics. In the two-day state level program, 11 selected youth trained and employed from departmental units ITI, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and UP Skill Development Mission will share their success stories in Yuva Kaushal Chaupal. They who will be honored as Kaushal Youth Icon.

More than 100 stalls will be set up in ‘Kaushal Mela’, where products made by trainees like handicrafts, textiles, healthcare, electronics, smart home devices etc will be displayed. Along with this, soft skill workshops will be organized on topics like CV making, interview skills, spoken English and personality grooming.

Competition will be organized for division-wise ITI stalls, out of which the best stalls will be honored at the state level. Through ‘Kaushal Olympics’, a strong platform is being provided to the technical innovation of the youth. In this, projects and models made by the trainees in areas like Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Machine Learning, Drone Technology, HealthTech, Smart Agro and Digital Designing will be displayed.

Employment fairs have been organized in all the districts of the state between July 12 and 14, in which local industries and companies were invited and trained youth were given the opportunity of direct appointment. Some 11 youth will also be handed over appointment letters from the stage in the state level program.