World Youth Skills Day 2025: Experts highlight industry demands, upskilling avenues

Various programmes were organised throughout the day at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, on Wednesday, as part of the closing ceremony of World Youth Skills Day 2025. During the programme, a presentation was made by mission director Pulkit Khare on the innovations of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission. (For representation only)

In a panel discussion experts shared important ideas on the topic of balance between traditional and modern skills, like handicrafts, weaving, carpentry and modern technologies like digital skills, AI, automation.

During the discussion, it became clear that tradition and technology are working together in the skill development framework of Uttar Pradesh, due to which the youth are not only becoming self-reliant, but are also moving forward in the field of innovation.

In the employer conference, CEOs and HR heads of two major sectors directly communicated with the youth from the stage. They listed the skills the industries need, and how training programmes can be moulded according to the demands of the industry. This dialogue was described as a positive step for the future of the youth.

Joint director Mayank Gangwar said that this conference is a solid dialogue towards the bright future of the youth. He said that the department is constantly striving to provide maximum industry-based training facilities to the youth.

Principal secretary, department of vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship, Hari Om said that the Uttar Pradesh government

is committed to ensure that the youth of the state not only gain proficiency in traditional knowledge, but also get world-class training in future technologies - such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Green Energy and Automation.

He said that the mission is signing MoUs with industrial establishments, so that the trained youth can get quick placement in the industries.

A second panel discussion was held in the afternoon, which addressed the ‘Skill Gap Analysis - Demand vs Supply’.

Topics like ‘Importance of Career Counselling’ and ‘India Skill Report’ were raised in the workshop based on employment and soft skills. The speakers told how through career counselling, youth can choose a career according to their interest and skills and can contribute to the development of the country.