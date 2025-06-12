X-ray on paper sheet: Politicos question facilities at medical college in UP’s Sultanpur

LUCKNOW A video purportedly showing an X-ray image being printed on a paper sheet at the district hospital attached to the autonomous state medical college in Sultanpur went viral after political parties shared it on their social media handle. Screengrab of the viral video. (Sourced)

Samajawadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav and AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh shared the video, raising questions over facilities at the government college. Yadav also criticised the state government.

The college authorities, however, said it was out of choice to save money and avoid using plastic film that is generally used to print an X-ray image.

Dr Salil K Srivastava, principal of the college, said: “Printing the X-ray image on photo paper is by choice. We are doing it to avoid use of plastic films. This does not compromise treatment.”

He added, “While a plastic film costs ₹50, the photo paper costs ₹2, and the result of imaging is the same. With the change of medium, we save a lot of money of the state as 350 X-rays are done every day on an average.”

Srivastava said in future, the image will be linked to the patient’s ABHA ID and sent via WhatsApp.

Senior faculty at Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University Prof Santosh Kumar said, “If the image is clear, it makes no difference if it is on paper. The better option is to send it via digital platform to avoid using paper too.”