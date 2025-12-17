Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Yamuna Expressway fog tragedy: Woman saves her two kids, goes missing; kin continue search

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 03:06 am IST

Parvati, 38, broke the bus window by her head to dangle her two children to save their lives but she got trapped inside the burning vehicle

Relatives of the victims of Mathura fog tragedy on the Yamuna Expressway gathered outside hospitals and the mortuary as their search for their missing kin continued on Tuesday. Among them are the kin of one Parvati, 38, who broke the bus window by her head to dangle her two children to save their lives but she got trapped inside the burning vehicle.

Fire tenders dousing the fire that engulfed several vehicles on Yamuna Expressway pile-up on December 16. (Sourced)
Her husband Govind is frantically looking for his wife with holding her photograph. Govind is among those who have reached Mathura after hearing about the tragic accident but most of the bodies are yet to be identified.

“She did not care for herself and saved the lives of our two children Prachi, 10, and Sunny, 8. She herself could not move out because of smoke and fire,” said a teary-eyed Govind who works as a labourer in Ghaziabad.

“I was told that those trapped in the bus were taken to a hospital in Vrindavan but I could not find her there and thus came to a Mathura hospital but I am yet to find her,” he added.

Govind’s family is from Hamirpur in UP and shifted to Sector 87 of Ghaziabad for work at construction sites. Parvati and two children had gone to Hamirpur and had boarded the sleeper bus on Sunday night along with others.

“My daughter Prachi informed me that the bus they were travelling in struck something and caught fire. Parvati broke the window and threw out children but injured her head and fell inside the bus in flames,” said Govind as he continued his search for his missing wife.

