YEIDA offers affordable flats near near Noida Airport

Lucknow: The state government is turning the people’s dream of owning a house into a reality . The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has introduced a built-up housing scheme in Sector 22D of the Yamuna Expressway, as per a government spokesperson. Flats will be allotted on a first come, first serve basis. (Pic for representation)

Under this scheme, people can not only purchase flats near prominent locations like the Noida International Airport, Film City and Toy Park but can also enjoy world-class amenities at a relatively affordable price. Flats under this scheme are available on a first come, first serve basis, with booking starting from September 19 and continuing until March 31, 2025. Homebuyers can choose between 1 BHK and 2 BHK flats, priced between ₹21 lakh and ₹45 lakh, the press release reads.

Under the scheme, a total of 1,239 flats will be offered across three categories. The first category focuses on affordable housing, offering 276 one-BHK flats with a super area of 29.76 square metres and a carpet area of 21.62 square metres. Ground-floor flats in this category are priced at ₹23.37 lakh, while flats on the first, second, and third floors are priced at ₹20.72 lakh.

The second category includes 713 one-BHK flats with a super area of 54.75 square metres and a carpet area of 36.97 square metres, all priced at ₹33.05 lakh.

The third and final category offers 250 two-BHK flats, each with a super area of 99.85 square metres and a carpet area of 64.72 square metres, priced at ₹45.09 lakh.

Flats will be allotted on a first come, first serve basis, allowing applicants to choose their preferred unit. Any Indian citizen above 18 years of age is eligible to apply, except those who already own a residential flat in any previous YEIDA scheme.

Additionally, a 17.5% reservation will be provided to farmers whose land has been acquired for development in the YEIDA area.

The standout feature of this residential scheme is its prime location. Situated in Sector 22D, the project is near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar and the International Film City. It also boasts of excellent connectivity to dedicated hubs such as the MSME, MDP Apparel sand Handicraft Hubs and Toy Park.

Located near the Yamuna Expressway, the scheme offers convenient access to the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) as well. Sports enthusiasts will find this location particularly appealing, as it is just a short distance from the F-1 and Moto Grand Prix (Buddh Circuit) racetracks.

Residents will also benefit from the Yogi government’s initiatives to enhance connectivity to these international destinations. Interested applicants can visit the YEIDA website and download the scheme brochure by paying the specified fee.