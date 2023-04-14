Babasaheb BR Ambedkar gave voice to the underprivileged: Yogi Adityanath

Terming BR Ambedkar as an “immortal luminary” for the oppressed, exploited and deprived not only in India but all over the world, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Babasaheb ushered in a new era by framing the world’s largest constitution for the world’s largest democracy.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering floral tribute to a statue of Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

Paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Yogi Adityanath said, “Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar is the voice of every underprivileged. Uplift of the downtrodden is no longer just a slogan, Babasaheb’s dream is being realised on the ground today under the leadership of PM Modi.”

In his address, according to a statement issued by his office, the chief minister said that Babasaheb obtained a higher education degree from the most prestigious university of the world. Despite this, he had to face those social evils, which always kept weakening the Indian society. Without caring about them and by becoming the voice of the underprivileged, he fought for their rights, the chief minister said.

“Many only did politics in the name of Babasaheb in this country, but only Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked to realise his dreams and vision,” Yogi said.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the work of developing the places associated with Babasaheb as pilgrimage. Be it Mhow, Delhi, Mumbai, the building in England where he got higher education or the land of Nagpur, the work was done to develop all these places as Panchatirth, he said.

Congratulating MLC Lalji Prasad Nirmal, president of Ambedkar Mahasabha, the chief minister said that keeping in mind his proposals, the work of construction of Babasaheb Memorial and Cultural Centre in Lucknow is now in the final stage. Very soon, Ambedkar Mahasabha will have its own grand monument, which will be the centre of Baba Saheb’s thoughts and his inspirations.