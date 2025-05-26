Yogi Adityanath highlights Project Alankar achievements at NDA chief ministers’ meet

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the achievements of the state’s flagship initiative, Project Alankar, during the NDA Chief Ministers’ meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday. The project received widespread appreciation from the attending chief ministers of NDA-ruled states, with many expressing interest in replicating it in their respective states, a government spokesperson said. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Project Alankar was launched to transform the infrastructure and learning environment in government secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. The chief ministers’ meeting, which focused on sharing the best practices in governance, saw how Project Alankar emerged as a standout example of effective educational reform, according to a press release.

Launched on October 1, 2021, the project seeks to achieve 100% compliance with 35 infrastructure and facility benchmarks in 2441 government secondary schools across the state.

Under this initiative, schools are equipped with essential and modern facilities such as newly constructed classrooms, science laboratories, libraries, computer labs, smart classrooms, clean drinking water, and hygienic toilets—creating a conducive and inclusive environment for learning.

Funding for Project Alankar comes from various sources, including the state government, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, village panchayats, urban local bodies, corporate social responsibility contributions and voluntary donations. The implementation is closely monitored by district-level committees chaired by the district magistrate and overseen by the director of education at the state level.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2024 affirms the project’s impact: “Clearly, something is changing in the schools of Uttar Pradesh, which is encouraging children to attend and actively participate in learning.”

As part of Project Alankar, Chief Minister Model Schools (pre-primary to Class 12) and Chief Minister Abhyudaya Schools (pre-primary to Class 8) are also being developed. These schools have state-of-the-art facilities, including dedicated buildings for young children, STEM laboratories, computer labs, smart classrooms, playgrounds, mini stadiums, solar panels, and water conservation units. Each Abhyudaya School, designed to accommodate 450 students, has been allocated ₹1.42 crore for development.

The scheme also includes constructing, renovating, and upgrading infrastructure in 11 Sanskrit schools located across seven districts of Uttar Pradesh. For the comprehensive rejuvenation of 141 Sanskrit schools, the Yogi government has sanctioned ₹14.94 crore.

Under Project Alankar, a comprehensive framework of 35 key parameters has been established to transform infrastructure in government secondary schools across the state. These standards include the introduction of smart classrooms equipped with modern technologies such as digital boards and projectors. Additionally, integrated science labs and dedicated biology, chemistry and physics laboratories have been set up to promote hands-on learning.