Yogi Adityanath honours UP’s 1st CM Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary
UP CM Yogi Adityanath called Pant’s diligence, integrity and organisational ability an "inspiration" for everyone while remembering the leader on his 135th birth anniversary.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Govind Ballabh Pant, the state's first chief minister, on Saturday at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on the occasion of his 135th birthday. Adityanath remembered the former CM’s contribution to the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi and honoured his journey from a freedom fighter to becoming the chief minister of the state.
“Humble tributes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Bharat Ratna' Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary. Your contribution in empowering the country, state and society is a great inspiration for all of us,” Adityanath tweeted on the occasion.
He called Pant’s diligence, integrity and organisational ability an "inspiration" for everyone.
Also Read | Child-lifting scare: Uttar Pradesh police for imposing National Security Act over rumour-mongering, lynching
A pivotal figure in the Indian government during his time, Pant also served as the home minister of India from 1955 to 1961 and is credited with the abolition of the zamindari system during his governance. Born in 1887, in Khoont village near Almora, he started his career as a lawyer in Kashipur and entered politics in the year 1921.
Many political figures were present on the occasion including Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, former minister Mahendra Singh, and Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, former union minister Dr Harsh Vardhan among others also paid floral tribute to the leader in New Delhi.
-
Poor response to PMC’s mobile immersion tank facility
Despite public opposition, the Pune Municipal Corporation spent Rs1.5 crore on mobile Ganesh immersion tanks and, as expected, it got few takers. As mere 54,703 idols were immersed in these tanks, the civic body ended up spending Rs 275 for each immersion. The artificial tanks arranged by the civic body saw immersion of 430,091 idols. The mobile tank facility started by PMC during the Covid pandemic received good response.
-
Wildbuzz | Nawab of the blue throne
Shy creatures flee from humans on distant eye contact. I had for less than 30 seconds stepped out into the verandah lined with potted plants to scatter toenails in the lawn. I returned to the living room and my eye caught an Anomalous Nawab clinging to my blue chappals. I had no idea from where or at what point the Nawab clambered aboard my chappal. The Nawab remained glued to his blue throne.
-
Random Forays | Institutional traditions: A legacy worth preserving
One of the main skills that we can imbibe from the British is to institutionalise memory and knowledge. The passing of Queen Elizabeth has brought to the fore the unerring focus of Old Blighty on tradition, norms, processes and decorum. In India, the defence forces must be praised, first and foremost, for maintaining traditions, procedures and protocols quite flawlessly and to the hilt.
-
Guest column | Of seat belts, air bags and faulty road designs
The tragic death of two high-profile individuals – former Tata Group chairperson Cyrus Mistry and KPMG's Global Strategy Group director Jehangir Pandole – in a road mishap has propelled seat belts and air bags into the spotlight. Both seat belts and air bags are fitments in cars to ensure the safety of the occupants. The three-point seat belt was introduced in automobiles by Volvo in 1959. Years later, along came the airbag.
-
Snatching gang targeted 72 senior citizens in two years, held
Faridabad: Four members of a gang were arrested on Friday for allegedly snatching ₹1 lakh cash from a 72-year-old cyclist who was returning from an ATM to a resident of Dabua Colony in NIT Faridabad, hLal Bihari,'shome in Faridabad on August 29, said police. Police said that in the past two years, the gang has allegedly targeted 72 senior citizens across Haryana. Mukesh Malhotra, deputy commissioner of police (crime) said the suspects were arrested near Leisure Valley Park.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics