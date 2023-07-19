UP govt to set up education commission for appointment of teachers

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the process of creating an education commission for the appointment of teachers in government schools, colleges and universities in the state was currently underway and efforts should be made to ensure there were no vacant posts in these institutions. UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of various projects for students studying in schools of Basic and Secondary Education Council in session 2023–24, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Addressing a programme here, Adityanath released a sum of ₹1,200 per student studying in schools under the state government’s Basic Education department for the academic session 2023-24. Over 1.91 crore students enrolled in UP’s basic schools will receive the money.

A 12-member unified UP Education Services Selection Commission will carry out selection of teachers for basic, secondary, higher education and minority institutions. The committee formed for this has prepared the draft that has been sent to the state government for the cabinet’s approval, said an official in the know of things.

“As per the draft sent to the government, there will be a 12-member commission that will carry out the appointment of teachers for all departments. It will have one chairman and 11 members comprising senior or retired IAS and PCS officers, representatives from judiciary and retired teachers,” an official said.

Citing a NITI Aayog report, Adityanath said education was the foremost among the necessary factors essential for achieving the goal of poverty-free Uttar Pradesh.

He said there had been substantial progress in the field of education, and the positive results would be evident in the next 5-10 years.

On the allowance for school students, the CM said, “This amount has been transferred to their parents’ bank accounts through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) for the purchase of uniforms, sweater, school bag, shoes, and stationery as per their size and choices.”

Adityanath said teachers should hold discussions with parents so that students get the books, uniforms, etc, on time and the entire process should be monitored at the school level through the principal and teachers

“Till 2-3 years ago, there were complaints about students not receiving uniforms or books. Now, the money is going directly into the parents’ accounts, which showcases transparency,” he said.

The CM said teachers must remain vigilant that the money sent for children is utilised properly.

“It is our responsibility to communicate with the parents of students who drop out of school midway. By engaging with them, these children can be encouraged to continue their education and make positive contributions,” he said.

This will also help in ascertaining how many children were actually studying in schools of the Basic Education Council, added the CM.

1.64L teachers recruited in 6 yrs

Before 2017, there was a severe shortage of teachers, while in the past six years, 1.64 lakh teachers were recruited in the Basic and Secondary Education Boards, said the chief minister, adding that as retiring teachers create vacancies, the process of continuous recruitment was being carried out to meet the additional demand for teachers.

He expressed gratitude to the institutions that contributed to the progress of the Basic Education Council’s Operation Kayakalp through CSR funds. The CM also honoured six such institutions for their contributions.

He highlighted that in the past, no one even considered providing funds to the Basic Education Council, but now the council received ₹250 crore from CSR funds

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also inaugurated the DBT process for providing scholarships to girls studying in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, stipends for disabled students, and escort allowances for severely disabled students. On this occasion, he inaugurated additional classrooms and auditoriums constructed in 125 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Inter Colleges and training institutes of 20 districts.

He unveiled Kalankur, Kalasrijan-2, Internship Manual, and Sanskrit Language Kits developed by MSERT, along with launching the ‘Learning by Doing’ programme and Teacher Manual in 1,772 upper primary schools.

During this event, distribution of the ‘Wander Box’ developed by IIT-Gandhinagar for pre-primary education to 52,836 anganwadi centres was also initiated. More than 12,000 people across UP watched this event on the official YouTube channel of the state government.

‘Over 55L students added to public schools after 2017’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said children were previously afraid of going to public schools in the state, but in the last six years, 55 to 60 lakh students had been added to the same schools.

The number of students in elementary schools of UP was more than 1.91 crore, which was even larger than the entire population of many countries, he said.

