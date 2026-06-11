Yogi Adityanath orders faster probe into economic offences

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the authorities to accelerate investigation into economic offences, strengthen prosecution efforts and ensure timely convictions, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s media cell following a review meeting of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI PHOTO)

During the review, the chief minister emphasised that cases involving financial fraud, forgery, embezzlement and other economic crimes should be investigated swiftly and in a result-oriented manner. He directed officials to expedite the disposal of pending cases and intensify efforts to arrest wanted accused.

According to the CM media cell, officials informed the meeting that the EOW had completed 155 investigations, inquiries and related actions by May 31, 2026, while 71 accused had been arrested during that period.

The chief minister also stressed the need to improve conviction rates through quality investigations, proper evidence collection and effective legal follow-up. He directed regular monitoring of significant cases and stated that accountability should be fixed if investigation officers keep cases pending beyond three months.

To improve efficiency, transparency and accountability, EOW has developed a Case Management System (CMS) featuring digital case management, online reporting, real-time monitoring and dashboard-based tracking.

The chief minister directed its effective implementation and said technology-driven systems would enhance investigation quality.

Adityanath underlined the need for greater public awareness against financial frauds, investment scams and other economic crimes, according to the CM media cell.

He directed the expansion of the EOW’s awareness campaign, “Awareness, Information, Prevention,” aimed at educating citizens about methods used by fraudsters. The meeting also discussed organisational capacity building, investigator training, adoption of modern technology and strengthening institutional mechanisms to tackle increasingly complex economic crimes.