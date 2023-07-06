Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi for carrying Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s legacy forward

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was carrying forward the legacy of Bhartiya Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders after paying tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

“Dr Mookerjee was devoted to India,” he added while paying floral tribute to the late leader on his birth anniversary.

Asserting that Mookerjee’s ideology was being implemented effectively under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister said, “The long-standing issue of Article 370, which had been in effect since 1952-1953, was abolished by Prime Minister Modi on August 5, 2019, and the democratic process was advanced in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development.”

“The country will always remember the sacrifices made by Dr Mookerjee for the unity and integrity of India. He was a guiding light for India’s industrial and food policies,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath further said that when India’s first government after independence led by Pt Jawaharlal Nehru adopted “appeasement” as a policy, Mookerjee resigned from the cabinet and formed the Jana Sangh.

“The differences between Mookerjee and Pt Jawaharlal Nehru also came to the fore when the then Nehru government attempted to play havoc with the unity and security of the country by forcibly adding Article 370 to the Indian Constitution,” the chief minister said.

“At that time, he strongly opposed it and gave the slogan of ‘Ek desh mein do Pradhan, do Vidhan aur do Nishan nahin challengey (A single country can’t have two Prime Ministers, two constitutions, and two national emblems),” he said.

Mookerjee, who was a politician, barrister, and academician, served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Jawaharlal Nehru’s cabinet.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died as a “detenu” on June 23, 1953.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, is the ideological parent organisation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

