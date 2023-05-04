Ayodhya will be among most beautiful cities by year-end: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Ayodhya would become one of the most beautiful cities by the year-end when the work of Ram Janmabhoomi is completed. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and others at an election meeting in Ayodhya on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Crediting the “double engine BJP governments” for developing Ayodhya, he targeted the opposition parties for neglecting the development of the pilgrim city.

“Some people had defamed Ayodhya by shedding the blood of Ram devotees, but we are trying to restore its glory and establish it as a symbol of Ram Rajya,” he said, addressing a public rally in support of the party candidates for the second-round civic polls scheduled for May 11.

“We are thankful to PM Modi’s policies that lent a strong voice for the Ram Janmabhoomi campaign. Ayodhya is attracting the world today with pride. Before 2017, people who hesitated to take even the name of Ayodhya are now eager to come to the city,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Voting for the first phase civic elections was held on Thursday.

“The work of a grand Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi will be completed by the year-end and by that time, Ayodhya would have become one of the most beautiful cities of the world. Ayodhya is going to be the first solar city. Solar energy will be produced here through panels installed on roofs to meet the power requirements of houses. Electricity will be generated by installing solar panels at colleges, universities, canals as well as on the banks of the Saryu river,” he said.

“Today, Ayodhya is changing and attracting everyone. Our people’s representatives are carrying out developmental works with complete dedication,” he said, urging the people to elect BJP’s Mahant Girish Pati Tripathi as the mayor.

The chief minister launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, saying that they never did any good to U.P. and always supported mafia and criminals.

Describing the SP as a ‘destructive party’, he said, the first decision that the party took after forming the government in 2012 was to withdraw cases against terrorists involved in an attack on Ram Janmabhoomi. It is just that the high court stopped them, he said.

“The SP always put hurdles in the development of the state whereas the double engine government removed those barriers to fast-track development,” he said.

“First of all, we closed illegal slaughterhouses. To safeguard sisters and daughters, the anti-Romeo squad was formed. By recognising it as a municipal corporation, the name of the corporation was changed to Ayodhya,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“Today, we have done the work of giving tablets instead of pistols in the hands of the youth. We are going to give tablets to two crore youngsters of the state. Through this ₹3600 crore scheme, talent will be linked to technology, which will enable employment opportunities,” he said in his public meetings in Basti, Siddharthnagar and Sultanpur.

In Siddharthnagar, one of the 112 most backward districts in the nation chosen by Niti Aayog, he said, the district is now progressing “at the pace of a bullet train”.