Ayodhya entry gate to be modelled after Ram Mandir

The proposed entry gate on Naya Ghat Bypass Road in Ayodhya, is all set to be modelled after the Ram Mandir. The stretch falls on Lucknow-Ayodhya National Highway-28. A replica of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir (Agency file)

The Yogi Adityanath government has approved six entry gates on as many highways that lead to Ayodhya. The gate on NH-28 would be named ‘Sri Ram Dwar’, said officials in the district administration.

According to Ayodhya officials, the Ram Mandir’s was the most preferred design for the entry gate on Naya Ghat Road as commuters from Lucknow enter the temple town from there.

Similarly, the gate on Gorakhpur-Basti highway will be named ‘Hanuman dwar’ and the one on the Prayagraj highway will be named ‘Bharat dwar’. While the entry gate on the Ambedkar Nagar Road will be named ‘Jatayu Dwar’; ‘Garud Dwar’ will come up on Ayodhya-Raebareli highway and ‘Lakshman Dwar’ on the highway connecting the temple town with Gonda.

According to the district administration, the construction of all six gates will start soon as the state government wants the project to be completed before the Ram Mandir opens for devotees in January 2024. The project is a part of the Ayodhya development plan, which the state government wants to expedite in view of the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has set December of this year as the deadline for the completion of the first phase of the temple.

In this phase, the sanctum-sanctorum is scheduled to be opened for devotees after the installation of Ram Lalla’s idol.