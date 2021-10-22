Yogi Adityanath says discontent, mistrust prevailed before 2014

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said discontent and mistrust prevailed in the country before 2014 as scams came to light every day.

But the BJP, which came to power at the Centre in 2014 after ten years of the Congress-led UPA rule and formed the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, was working on the “sabka saath sabka vikas” mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure benefits of various schemes reached all without discrimination, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) backward class samajik pratinidhi sammelan here on Friday.

Adityanath also said during the previous Samajwadi Party government, terrorist activities refreshed the memories of the medieval period when temples and mutts were attacked.

The sentiments of Hindus were trampled, police stations and tehsil offices were sold while the SP workers indulged in loot, he alleged.

He also said if the BJP had been power in 1990, no one would have dared to open fire on Ram bhakts at Ayodhya.

Those who ordered firing on the devotees could not be forgiven, he said.

“Will you forgive those who opened fire on Lord Ram devotees? Lord Ram will not,” the chief minister said. Yogi Adityanath was referring to the police firing on karsevaks gathered in Ayodhya on the saffron outfits’ call in 1990 when SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was the UP chief minister.

Now, with the BJP in power at the Centre and the state, a grand Ram temple is being constructed in Ayodhya, he said, adding it is an opportunity for 135 crore Indians to hold their heads high before the world.

He also said a self-respecting society cannot tolerate the chains of slavery.

Accusing the then UPA government of doing politics at the cost of the country, he alleged terrorist outfits had a free run and Maoist groups were active across the country.

When the country was passing through this period of discontent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan of “sabka saath- sabka vikas”, which has turned into a reality today as a result of which there is no discrimination in government schemes as members from all communities have benefitted, he said.

While the SP and BSP governments did not work for the uplift of the weaker sections in the society, the BJP government has launched a slew of development projects across the state, he said.

One can see that the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have built toilets, given cooking gas connections, distributed kisan samman nidhi, ensure loan waiver, brought health insurance scheme, free ration and free Covid vaccine without any discrimination, he said.

The party workers should visit each family in the state to tell them that the BJP is working for the development of the society, the state and the country, he said.