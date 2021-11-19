Yogi Adityanath says sacrifices of Sikh gurus saved religion in the country

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the sacrifices of Sikh gurus saved religion in the country. He was speaking on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations in Lucknow.

“The contribution of Guru Nanak in improving the social fabric of the country must be highlighted prominently. Due to sacrifices of the Sikh gurus, religion was saved in this country,” he said at the function organised by Gurudwara Naka Hindola at DAV college ground.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia also participated in the celebrations.

Yogi Adityanath also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement about the decision to repeal the Centre’s three new farm laws.

“Today, the Centre has (decided to) repeal the three farm laws. However, they were for the betterment of small farmers. The government tried to have a dialogue with farmers at every level. Maybe because of some deficiency on our part, we failed to explain our point to the people,” Yogi Adityanath said.

For his part, Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee president Rajendra Singh Bagga said, “We welcome the decision of the prime minister on this auspicious day.”

Bagga also said, “We had to shift the venue because of a huge crowd which comes to attend the function. At DAV college, around 80,000 people had langar (community feast).”

All India Radio (AIR), Lucknow, relayed a 30-minute programme live from DAV College ground. Bagga greeted the gathering on this occasion and his message was relayed through AIR.

A huge pandal (tent) was decorated and the holy Guru Granth Sahib was placed in a palanquin at the centre. A large number of devotees visited the DAV College ground to participate in the celebrations.

After recitation of Akhand Path, Jasbir Singh from Darbar Sahib Amritsar and Santokh Singh from Jalandhar recited the Gurbani Kirtan. It was followed by a lecture on the philosophy of life of Guru Nanak by Jaspal Vir Singh from Jalandhar.

Langar was distributed to all from 11.30am to 5pm. There was a special fireworks display on the gurudwara compound in the evening.