Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh government ready for discussions on all public interest issues

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government is ready for discussions on all the issues that are in the interest of the state, youths, farmers, women, security and development during the state legislature’s winter session. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the Opposition to come prepared to the house discuss public issues. (FILE PHOTO)

He also urged all parties and their members to ensure smooth proceedings of the legislature.

Addressing a press conference on Monday before commencement of the session, he appealed to the Opposition parties to come prepared in the house to discuss public issues.

“The house should become a platform of meaningful debate. There is the need of cooperation of all,” he said.

“The winter session of the U.P. legislature is commencing today. Along with legislative work, the (second) supplementary budget will be tabled in the house. The state government is ready for discussions on issues associated with the people and development of the state. The members will get an opportunity to raise issues associated with the people and their constituencies,” he said.

“All should contribute in making the state a trillion-dollar economy. The state government wants the support and cooperation of all,” the chief minister said.

He also said, “It will be a moment of pride for UP when the Mahakumbh, the world’s biggest religious, cultural and social gathering, is organised between January 13 and February 26 at the Sangam in Prayagraj.”

Describing the Uttar Pradesh Legislature as the largest provincial legislature in the world, Adityanath said, “It is a moment of great honour that our nation has entered the ‘Amrit Kaal’ and is engaged in the sacred mission of building a developed India, as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi. Uttar Pradesh plays a significant role in this vision.”

“Uttar Pradesh has become a land of the confluence of development, security, prosperity, faith and modernity. The U.P. Vidhan Mandal (U.P. legislature) has paved way for the development and prosperity of the state,” he said.

“Many freedom fighters from Uttar Pradesh contributed to the struggle for the nation’s independence. The state also holds the privilege of being the birthplace and ‘karmabhoomi’ of many revolutionaries,” he said.

Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has established a new record in the field of development and security, he said.

He welcomed all the members to the winter session and hoped, “Our house is known for debates on public and meaningful issues. I appeal for the cooperation of all.”

Both deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Khanna, and minister of state for agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh were present during the press briefing, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.