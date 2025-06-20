Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate Gorakhpur Link Expressway today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Gorakhpur Link Expressway on Friday, marking a major boost to road connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh and being hailed as the new gateway to the region’s development. After the formal launch at Salarpur, chief minister Yogi Adityanath will travel along the expressway to Gorakhpur, where he will conclude the inauguration. (FILE PHOTO)

The inauguration ceremonies will be held at both ends of the 91.35-kilometre expressway — at Salarpur in Azamgarh and the Bhagwanpur toll plaza near Gorakhpur.

After the formal launch at Salarpur, the chief minister will travel along the expressway to Gorakhpur, where he will conclude the inauguration.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway stretches from Jaitpur (near National Highway-27) in Gorakhpur to Salarpur in Azamgarh, where it connects to the Purvanchal Expressway.

Spanning four districts—Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, and Azamgarh—the fully access-controlled, four-lane expressway is designed for future expansion to six lanes, said a press statement issued by the state government on Thursday.

Gorakhpur district magistrate Krishna Karunesh confirmed that preparations for the inauguration ceremony have been completed at both Salarpur in Azamgarh and Bhagwanpur near Gorakhpur.

The project, including land acquisition, has a total cost of ₹7,283.28 crore. Construction was divided into two phases: Jaitpur to Phulwaria (48.317 km) by APCO Infratech Pvt Ltd, and Phulwaria to Salarpur (43.035 km) by Dilip Buildcon Ltd.

The new expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Gorakhpur and Lucknow to just 3.5 hours.

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway will also reduce travel time between Gorakhpur city and its southern areas such as Urwa, Dhuriyapar, Khajni, and Belghat. Travel from Gorakhpur to Urwa, which currently takes around an hour, will now take just 20–25 minutes via the expressway, said the press statement.

During the event at the Bhagwanpur toll plaza, the chief minister will flag off the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) security fleet designed for commuter safety on the expressway. The fleet comprises five Innovas, five Campers, four ambulances, two cranes, and a Hydra vehicle. A full rehearsal of the security deployment was conducted on Thursday at the toll plaza.

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) have also been installed along the expressway. These include CCTV surveillance, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and speed monitoring systems to enhance road safety and enforce traffic regulations.

The chief minister will visit photo galleries set up by UPEIDA at both Azamgarh and Gorakhpur ends of the expressway. He will also pose for photographs with personnel from the construction agencies to appreciate their contribution and boost their morale.

To mark the occasion, the chief minister will plant a Harishankari sapling near the Bhagwanpur toll plaza. Ministers and public representatives accompanying him will also participate in the plantation ceremony, commemorating the event with a green initiative.

UTTAR PRADESH’S SEVENTH OPERATIONAL EXPRESSWAY

The Gorakhpur Link Expressway will be Uttar Pradesh’s seventh operational expressway, five of which have been completed in the last eight years. Currently, construction is underway on three additional expressways, a press statement issued by the state government.

Eight more expressways are in the proposal stage, the statement added.

With the inclusion of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, Uttar Pradesh now holds the distinction of having the longest network of expressways in the country. These high-speed corridors are playing a pivotal role in fast-tracking the state’s economic growth and regional connectivity.

Expressways currently operated by UPEIDA in UP include Purvanchal Expressway: Lucknow to Ghazipur (341 km), Bundelkhand Expressway: Chitrakoot to Etawah (296 km), Agra-Lucknow Expressway: Agra to Lucknow (302 km), Yamuna Expressway: Greater Noida to Agra (165 km), Delhi-Meerut Expressway: Meerut to Delhi (82 km), Noida-Greater Noida Expressway (25 km), Gorakhpur Link Expressway (91 km) (will be operational from Friday).

Expressways under construction are Ganga Expressway (591 km), Ballia Link Expressway (35 km) and the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway (63 km).

OVER RS 2000 CRORE GIVEN TO FARMERS

Compensation totaling ₹2,030.29 crore has been disbursed to 22,029 farmers whose land was acquired for the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath personally honoured the farmers who provided land during the initial phase of the project. Their role will once again be acknowledged during the official inauguration of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway on Friday, said a press statement issued by the state government.

For the 91.35-kilometre expressway, approximately 1,148.77 hectares of land was acquired from farmers across 172 villages spread over four districts: Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Azamgarh.