Yogi asks for three-fold increase in daily jabs in Uttar Pradesh within a month

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked the officials concerned to increase the state’s daily Covid vaccination by three-folds in a month’s time.

He also announced that sampling for a new sero-survey had begun in the state on Friday and its results were likely by the month-end.

The state administered 3.82 lakh vaccine doses on Friday. Going by this figure, the three-fold target would involve administering over 10 lakh jabs per day.

“So far, UP has administered 1.94 crore doses since the start of the vaccination drive. Among them, 27 lakh doses were given to youth (18-45 age group),” the chief minister said at a Covid-19 review meeting here.

He also said the Covid recovery rate in the state had touched 97.4%.

“On April 30, UP had 3.10 lakh active cases of Covid. Thirty-five days afterwards, the number has fallen to 22,877. So far, 16.52 lakh Covid patients have recovered in the state since the infection began in UP (in March 2020),” Yogi Adityanath said.

Only 1,175 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours and 3,646 patients recovered during the same period, he said.

He noted that partial corona curfew had been relaxed in 65 districts, which had less than 600 cases each. But the night curfew and the weekend curfew would continue statewide, he said, adding that the police and local administration in each district must enforce them well.

He also said to the officials, “It is very important to do sero-survey to assess and analyse the Covid disease and the development of antibodies in the population. Carry out the survey well and fast.”