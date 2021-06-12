Yogi asks UP officials to distribute aid through public representatives

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the officers concerned to ensure that disaster relief or any other government monetary aid was distributed through local public representatives.

He also directed the officials to activate the bank accounts of all the newly elected gram pradhans (village heads) at the earliest.

“Local MLAs and MPs should be present at such events (organised for distribution of aid),” he said at the Covid review meeting.

He also said, “It’s time to make serious efforts to create new sources of income in villages. The government is taking many steps to empower gram panchayat (village governments).”

Asking officials to train all the newly elected gram pradhans, he said it should be ensured that gram sabhas (village councils) held their meetings regularly.

“They should be educated on how to select useful development projects for the respective villages. Village heads, with collective efforts, can do innovative projects,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath said the rainy season had begun which was also the time when vector-borne diseases like encephalitis and malaria were transmitted faster.

He directed better preparations, precaution, prevention and treatment arrangements in the districts of Gorakhpur, Basti and Devipatan divisions and those bordering Nepal.

“From June 15, launch door-to-door medicine kit distribution for children. Also, do surveillance for diseases in a better manner,” he said.

He said the Covid pandemic intensity had decreased in UP and the situation was under control in all the districts.

“Now, there are only 9,806 Covid active cases, which is similar to the pre-March 31 situation. The daily positivity rate is a mere 0.2% and the recovery rate is 98.1%. In the past 24 hours, 524 new cases were recorded while a total of 1,757 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. So far, a total of 16.7 lakh people in the state have recovered from Covid (since March 2020),” he said.

Nevertheless, the aggressive Covid testing policy should continue and daily test numbers should be increased, the chief minister said.

He also said Covid vaccination was progressing fast in the state and 4.61 lakh doses were administered in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 2.24 crore doses (since January 16).

“Currently, on an average, four lakh doses are being administered daily and this capacity has to be increased to 10-12 lakh doses per day by next month. Also, run a campaign in the rural areas, telling people the need and benefits of the Covid vaccination,” he said to the officials at the meeting.