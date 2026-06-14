Yogi condemns remarks against Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday strongly condemned those who made remarks against Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav’s daughter on social media and said such comments against any daughter were unacceptable. UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Azamgarh on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

“Beti toh beti hoti hai (A daughter is a daughter). Recently, some people made inappropriate comments against the daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. As soon as it came to my notice, I immediately ordered the police to register an FIR. Any derogatory comment against a daughter should not be acceptable. We have grown up in a culture that says that a daughter of the village is everyone’s daughter, and a sister of the village is everyone’s sister,” he said.

“Akhilesh Yadav advises others, but he should also advise his followers to keep their language restrained. The way people associated with him make comments about daughters, sisters, elders, deceased persons and senior leaders reflects the need to instil better values among them. It would be good if he explains this to them himself. If he cannot, then hand them over to us and we will explain it to them,” Adityanath added.

He was addressing a public gathering in Azamgarh after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for 39 development projects worth more than ₹955 crore. Azamgarh parliamentary constituency has been represented by Akhilesh Yadav and his father, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav, in the past.

He also said Azamgarh, considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party, was earlier “struggling for an identity” but has now emerged on the path of development with improved connectivity and new institutions.

Adityanath said those who repeatedly received public support in the district were not necessarily its well-wishers.

Observing that Azamgarh has 10 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats, he said the BJP did not win a single one (in the 2022 assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections respectively).

Despite this, our government has left no stone unturned for Azamgarh’s development, he said and expressed hope that Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ will definitely win the next election. ‘Nirahua’ won the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2022 by-election, three years after he lost to Akhilesh Yadav in 2019. In 2024, Samajwadi Party’s Dharmendra Yadav defeated him. The BJP did not win any assembly seat in Azamgarh in the 2022 polls.

On the demand of ministers and public representatives, the chief minister announced that a grand statue of Maharaja Suheldev would be installed at Maharaja Suheldev University.

“Had Maharaja Suheldev been present, the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would never have been demolished. Since he was not there and society was divided, the temple was destroyed. Generations struggled year after year, but after Prime Minister Modi assumed office, the double-engine government resolved a 500-year-old issue and facilitated the construction of the Ram temple,” he said.

“The Mandir should have been built immediately after independence, but Congress failed to accomplish it. The Samajwadi Party would not have been able to do so either,” he said.

Addressing the people of Azamgarh, he asked why they should continue to carry the burden of those who cannot respect faith, ancestors and deities, and who cannot deliver welfare, development or employment opportunities for youth.

He further said, “National hero Maharaja Suheldev compelled foreign invaders to retreat in defeat.”

He cautioned that society repeatedly committed mistakes that Maharaja Suheldev had corrected 1,000 years ago, but later generations failed to draw inspiration from him. In Bahraich, events were organised in the name of the invader Salar Masud Ghazi Miyan, he said.

“New India will not accept any symbol of slavery. A grand memorial dedicated to Maharaja Suheldev has now been built in Bahraich. When the proposal for a university in Azamgarh arose, he insisted that it must be established. Prime Minister Modi suggested that naming the university after Maharaja Suheldev would be most appropriate,” he said.

The chief minister asked why Sanjarpur’s name surfaced in every terrorist incident in the past and why Azamgarh was defamed for every wrongful activity.

“This happened because the government of that period had a negative mindset and misused the youth for selfish political interests,” he said.

“Before 2017, Azamgarh was struggling for identity. At that time, there was no university, no Purvanchal Expressway and no music college at Hariharpur. Even the airport was not functioning properly. Azamgarh’s saris and Mubarakpur’s black pottery were not receiving an appropriate platform,” he said.

He said artisans associated with black pottery and sari production stated that since the arrival of the BJP’s double-engine government in Uttar Pradesh, their businesses had multiplied several times.

“Azamgarh today has an airport and the Purvanchal Expressway. Four-lane connectivity now links it to Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Prayagraj. Today, one can reach Gorakhpur from Azamgarh in one hour, Varanasi in one and a half to two hours and Lucknow in about two and a half hours.”

He assured the people that he would continue visiting Azamgarh to make it safer and more prosperous.

Expressing gratitude to the large gathering despite adverse weather conditions, he humorously remarked that as long as he was present, the tent would not fly away. If the army stands firm, the commander too will fight resolutely, he said.

Responding to the chief minister’s remarks, Kishan Dikshit, general secretary of the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha (UP), said, “All Samajwadi Party leaders and workers are well disciplined. They never use inappropriate language against anyone. The SP workers always raise the issue of public interest, which they will continue to do.”

Those present at the Azamgarh event included Uttar Pradesh cabinet ministers Om Prakash Rajbhar, Anil Rajbhar and Dara Singh Chauhan, Legislative Council members Vijay Bahadur Pathak, Ramsurat Rajbhar and Vikrant Singh ‘Rishu’, former MP and Bhojpuri film actor Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, former minister Yashwant Singh, BJP regional president Sahjanand Rai, BJP’s Azamgarh district president Dhruv Singh, Lalganj district president Vinod Rajbhar and State Women’s Commission member Priyanka Maurya.