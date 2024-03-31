 Yogi congratulates Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Yogi congratulates Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 31, 2024 11:26 PM IST

UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates former Deputy PM LK Advani on receiving Bharat Ratna award for his dedication to citizens and 'Nation First' principle.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended his congratulations to former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani on being conferred the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’ award.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Yogi wrote on his official X handle: “Hearty congratulations to the senior member of the BJP family and the guide of all of us, former Deputy Prime Minister, respected Shri LK Advani ji, on being presented ‘Bharat Ratna’ by the honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji today! This decoration acknowledges his dedication to the citizens, his unwavering commitment to the principle of ‘Nation First,’ and his indelible contributions to the realization of ‘Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat’.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi congratulates Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On