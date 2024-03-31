Yogi congratulates Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended his congratulations to former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani on being conferred the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’ award. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Yogi wrote on his official X handle: “Hearty congratulations to the senior member of the BJP family and the guide of all of us, former Deputy Prime Minister, respected Shri LK Advani ji, on being presented ‘Bharat Ratna’ by the honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji today! This decoration acknowledges his dedication to the citizens, his unwavering commitment to the principle of ‘Nation First,’ and his indelible contributions to the realization of ‘Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat’.”