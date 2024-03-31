Yogi congratulates Advani on being conferred Bharat Ratna
Mar 31, 2024 11:26 PM IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath congratulates former Deputy PM LK Advani on receiving Bharat Ratna award for his dedication to citizens and 'Nation First' principle.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday extended his congratulations to former deputy PM Lal Krishna Advani on being conferred the prestigious ‘Bharat Ratna’ award.
Yogi wrote on his official X handle: “Hearty congratulations to the senior member of the BJP family and the guide of all of us, former Deputy Prime Minister, respected Shri LK Advani ji, on being presented ‘Bharat Ratna’ by the honourable President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji today! This decoration acknowledges his dedication to the citizens, his unwavering commitment to the principle of ‘Nation First,’ and his indelible contributions to the realization of ‘Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat’.”
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Share this article