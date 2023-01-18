Yogi congratulates BJP chief Nadda on extension of tenure

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated BJP chief JP Nadda for the extension of his tenure by one year.

Defence minister and Lucknow Lok Sabha MP Rajnath Singh had proposed Nadda’s extension, which was accepted by the BJP national executive, said party sources. With this, Nadda would now remain party chief till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. His three-year tenure was ending on January 20.

Adityanath who participated in the two-day national executive, where Nadda’s extension was cleared, tweeted his greetings to the BJP chief.

“Greetings to respected BJP chief on extension of his tenure. Under him, we all are committed to the serve the people with ‘sewa hi sankalp’ as our motto and take the party to still newer heights,” Adityanath tweeted.

Deputy CMs - Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak - as well as state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, who participated in the two-day national executive, also extended greetings to the BJP chief.