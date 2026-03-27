Yogi directs prompt crop loss survey, timely compensation

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials concerned to carry out an immediate assessment of crop damage caused by unseasonal rain and ensure timely compensation to affected farmers. The state government has also activated multiple channels for reporting losses under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

Reviewing the situation, the chief minister asked all district magistrates (DMs) to step into the field and conduct a realistic, on-ground evaluation of crop losses. He emphasised that farmers’ welfare remains the government’s top priority and that relief must reach them without delay or inconvenience.

Adityanath ordered a joint survey by the revenue and agriculture departments along with insurance companies to assess the extent of damage and promptly share the findings with the government to facilitate immediate compensation.

He also tasked the agriculture department’s top officials and the relief commissioner with maintaining direct coordination with field-level officers to ensure real-time flow of information and avoid any lag in relief operations. He stressed that compensation distribution should be conducted in a time-bound manner as soon as the assessment is completed.

Parallelly, the government has enabled farmers to report crop damage through multiple platforms. Farmers can call the toll-free helpline 14447 to register losses or seek information. Complaints can also be lodged via the Crop Insurance App and a WhatsApp chatbot (7065514447), besides accessing details on the official crop insurance portal.

Officials said farmers facing issues related to insurance claims can contact district-level agriculture officers or directly approach representatives of insurance companies operating in their areas for quick resolution.

The state government said the move is aimed at ensuring faster relief during natural calamities while making insurance mechanisms more accessible and responsive to farmers’ needs.