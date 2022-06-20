Yogi explains merits of Agnipath scheme to youths
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday explained the merits of the Agnipath scheme to some youths who had come to meet him during the ‘Janata Darshan’ at Hindu Seva Ashram in the Gorakhnath temple premises. He cleared the doubts of the youths regarding the scheme.
People joining the armed forces through Agnipath scheme will have a “golden future” ahead of them, Yogi Adityanath told the youths.
The opposition parties are misguiding the youths whereas serving as well as retired Army officers have lauded the recruitment scheme, he said.
Agniveers will get the opportunity to serve the country, he said, adding that after four years’ service, the youths will be recruited in paramilitary forces, civil police, other government departments. They will get loan from the government to launch their own venture, he said.
The CM assured the visitors that the future of Agniveer — what the soldiers recruited under the scheme will be called — will be secure.
“It is a mean thought that after four years, Agniveer will be of no use and they will become dangerous for society. Young people feel proud in countries such as the USA, UK, Russia, Israel, China and France to be associated with schemes similar to Agnipath. The scheme will provide disciplined and trained personnel to the society,” he said.
“Agniveer will get 30-40k per month salary, insurance, risk allowance, canteen, and other facilities. If they are martyred, the government will give ₹1 crore to the family and also full payment of the remaining years,” he said.
“The UP government will give special reservation in police and other recruitment. Many corporate houses have also said that they will give priority to Agniveer in recruitment in their corporate houses,” Adityanath said.
A spokesperson for the Gorakhnath temple management committee said the youths were satisfied after speaking to the chief minister and they assured him that they will join the armed forces to serve the country.
Later, the chief minister met 135 people who came from various parts of the districts with complaints as well as request for financial assistance. Majority of the complainants were women. Most of the complaints were regarding land disputes; people also raised the demand for the arrest of the accused in various criminal cases.
The chief minister directed the officers to dispose of complaints regarding land disputes in revenue courts. He told the police officers to launch a drive to nab the criminals.
The chief minister directed the officers to make an estimate of the people seeking financial aid for treatment and send the details to the Chief Minister Office for release of money from CM’s discretionary fund.
