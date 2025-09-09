Yogi flags off 48 trucks of flood relief materials to Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab

t Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday flagged off 48 trucks carrying essential relief materials for residents affected by devastating floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the flagging off ceremony in Saharanpur on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

The event, held on Ambala Road in Saharanpur, was attended by senior BJP leaders, ministers, MLAs and local officials.

Describing the relief supplies as “a vital expression of human compassion,” the chief minister said, “In this hour of crisis, the 25 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh extend their support to their sisters and brothers in the affected states.” He announced an additional ₹5 crore each in aid to the relief funds of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted that the relief materials are being dispatched as a gesture of national unity and in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

He praised the efforts of organisations such as the NDRF, Apda Mitra, and local police. He assured that if flood-related incidents lead to the loss of life or property, the Uttar Pradesh government would immediately provide compensation and assistance.

“Families who lose members to animal or snake bites are provided ₹4 lakh in compensation,” he added, along with other relief measures such as rebuilding homes, providing land leases, and ensuring food, fodder, and transport in affected areas.

He said vulnerable regions across Uttar Pradesh, especially along the Yamuna and other rivers, have been monitored closely. Timely interventions have so far helped the state avoid major flood-related devastation, he said.

Each relief package sent through the 48 trucks contains: 10 kg flour, 10 kg rice, 2 kg tur dal, 2 kg roasted gram, 2 kg gram, 2.5 kg additional flour, 10 kg potatoes, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg mustard oil, 1 kg salt, two bathing soaps, candles and matchboxes, 10 packets of biscuits, sanitary pads, towels, mugs, Dettol, tarpaulins, buckets, cotton cloth, and disposable bags.

UP ministers Kunwar Brijesh Singh and Jaswant Singh Saini will personally deliver assistance to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, respectively. MLA Rajiv Gumbar will take the supplies to Punjab.

Speaking to journalists, the chief minister reiterated that the central and state governments, along with disaster response teams and voluntary organisations, are working tirelessly to assist families affected by floods in hilly regions like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

“Disasters disrupt public life severely, especially in mountainous regions,” he noted.

“It is the duty of every state to extend support, both financially and materially, to fellow citizens during such times.”