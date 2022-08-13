Yogi flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Lucknow Amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign-- an initiative to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it -- from his residence here on Saturday.
The chief minister also distributed Tricolours to school children on the occasion. A mixed expression of pride and happiness was writ large on the faces of children as they received the Tricolours from Yogi, said a government spokesperson soon after the event.
The campaign, being held as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of independence, will run till August 15.
While handing over the flags, the chief minister also interacted with the children, explaining to them the importance of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Gifts were given to all the children on behalf of the chief minister, said the spokesperson.
Under the campaign, 4.5 crore national flags would be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13 to 15. The union government had amended the Flag Code of India to allow the national flag to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night, said the spokesperson.
Later, in a video message, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign being held as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to make India “Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’.
Yogi said that the Tricolour, which was a symbol of India’s magnificence, dignity and pride, also reflected the valour and sacrifices of its people as well as peace.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
