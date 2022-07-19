Yogi: Global Investors’ Summit to give flight to aspirations of new UP
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the proposed Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in January 2023 would give flight to the aspirations of a new Uttar Pradesh and hence dates for the three-day event should be decided at the earliest.
The UP government proposes to attract investments of ₹10 lakh crore at the three-day summit. A day at the GIS-2023 would be devoted to MSMEs, said Adityanath presiding over a high level meeting convened to review preparations for the summit.
“Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a dream destination for industrial investments following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ mantra. UP is on its way of becoming the second largest economy of the country,” he said while giving final touches to the roadmap for GIS-2023.
The CM said the state government had received investment proposals of ₹4.68 lakh crore at UP Investor’s Summit in February 2018. And proposals of ₹3 lakh crore were implemented in the state over the past five years
“Investment proposals worth ₹80,000 crore were implemented at the third ground-breaking ceremony held in June this year. This would provide 5 lakh direct and 20 lakh indirect jobs,” he said.
Adityanath said roadshows should be organized in UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia etc. “The state’s teams should be sent to these countries to create an atmosphere in favour of the Global Investors’ Summit. Singapore has expressed willingness to be the first partner country for the summit. The Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal and Belgium have been partner countries at the UP Investors Summit 2018,” said the CM.
He said besides these countries, ambassadors/high commissioners of Sweden and Belgium should also be contacted this time.
Adityanath emphasised that there was tremendous potential for development in the industrial sector and necessary rules should be amended to create a better atmosphere for investment in UP. He said a new industrial policy should be declared at the earliest.
“Efforts should be made to get MoUs signed for investments of ₹50 crore and above at the state level (at the GIS 2023) and MoUs for investments of less than ₹50 crore at the district level. A web portal should be developed for consistent monitoring and easy implementation of the MoUs,” he added.
Bhimashankar to be upgraded as national highway to improve connectivity: Gadkari
Union minister for road transport Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced upgradation into national highway for a stretch between Bankar phata to Taleghar to improve Verul in Sambhajinagar district in Pune district and Grishneshwar temple, connectivity Bhima Shankar. The other three Jyotirlingas are located at Parli Vaijnath (Beed), Trambakeshwar (Nashik) and Aunda Nagnath (Hingoli). Gadkari took to social media to announce the project. It will help to improve road connectivity to Grineshwar, stated Gadkari.
ICSE Class 10 exams: Ludhiana schools achieve 100% result
All schools in Ludhiana affiliated to the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) achieved 100% result in the Class 10 board exams, results of which were announced on Sunday. Students of Sat Paul Mittal School had bagged the top three top positions in the district, with Ananya Chowdhery and Raina Mehra jointly topping with 98.8%. School officials said 25 students scored above 90% and 26 above 80%.
Cantankerous canines: LMC lists ferocious breeds, advises against keeping them as pets
Dr Arvind Rao, director, Animal Welfare, said, “Till now, there is a history of three owners being killed by ferocious dogs in the country. That's why people must avoid keeping Mastiffs, Rottweilers, American Bulldogs, German Shepherds, Pitbulls because these dogs have a heavy bite force: if they bite someone, it's almost impossible to open their jaws unless they do it.“
26 test positive for BA.5 patients, 13 for BA.2.75 in Maha on Monday
Pune: On Monday, 26 more patients tested positive for BA.5 subvariant of Omicron and 13 BA.2.75 variant cases were reported in Maharashtra, according to the state health department. State surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, said that according to the latest report from the National Institute of Virology, Pune and BJ Medical College, Pune, 26 cases of BA.5 have been found in the state. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.84 per cent.
Rise in routine dental check-up post Covid, say Pune doctors
Dentists from the city are reporting a rise in patients coming for routine check-ups. Untreated dental caries in permanent teeth was the most common findings according to doctors. Another city-based dentist, Dr Minal Salvi said that non-emergency dental cases were postponed by many patients post pandemic outbreak. “Now since everyone is getting back to normalcy, we have seen more patients visiting us for regular dental issues as well for preventive dental checks,” said Dr Salvi.
