Yogi: Global Investors’ Summit to give flight to aspirations of new UP

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the proposed Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) in January 2023 would give flight to the aspirations of a new Uttar Pradesh and hence dates for the three-day event should be decided at the earliest.

The UP government proposes to attract investments of ₹10 lakh crore at the three-day summit. A day at the GIS-2023 would be devoted to MSMEs, said Adityanath presiding over a high level meeting convened to review preparations for the summit.

“Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a dream destination for industrial investments following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ mantra. UP is on its way of becoming the second largest economy of the country,” he said while giving final touches to the roadmap for GIS-2023.

The CM said the state government had received investment proposals of ₹4.68 lakh crore at UP Investor’s Summit in February 2018. And proposals of ₹3 lakh crore were implemented in the state over the past five years

“Investment proposals worth ₹80,000 crore were implemented at the third ground-breaking ceremony held in June this year. This would provide 5 lakh direct and 20 lakh indirect jobs,” he said.

Adityanath said roadshows should be organized in UK, USA, Canada, UAE, Sweden, Singapore, The Netherlands, Israel, France, Germany, South Korea, Mauritius, Russia and Australia etc. “The state’s teams should be sent to these countries to create an atmosphere in favour of the Global Investors’ Summit. Singapore has expressed willingness to be the first partner country for the summit. The Netherlands, Japan, Slovakia, Finland, Czech Republic, Mauritius, Thailand, Nepal and Belgium have been partner countries at the UP Investors Summit 2018,” said the CM.

He said besides these countries, ambassadors/high commissioners of Sweden and Belgium should also be contacted this time.

Adityanath emphasised that there was tremendous potential for development in the industrial sector and necessary rules should be amended to create a better atmosphere for investment in UP. He said a new industrial policy should be declared at the earliest.

“Efforts should be made to get MoUs signed for investments of ₹50 crore and above at the state level (at the GIS 2023) and MoUs for investments of less than ₹50 crore at the district level. A web portal should be developed for consistent monitoring and easy implementation of the MoUs,” he added.