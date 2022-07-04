Yogi government 2.0: Action-packed 100 days bear Mission 2024 imprint
The action-packed 100 days of the Yogi government 2.0 had Mission 2024 written all over them.
In these 100 days, the BJP ministers were constantly on the move while the party cautiously guarded the workers against complacency by tasking them with strengthening booths.
The exercise was specially focused on about 35,000 odd booths where the party’s internal report suggests a neutral voter-base that could be receptive to the BJP. The pattern of “anti-BJP” voting in about 40,000 booths in a few remaining opposition citadels in the state is also being studied.
“The first 100 days offer a condensed view of the roadmap that the party will take over the next 650 days or so,” a U.P. minister said. The 2024 Lok Sabha polls are expected in as much time, party leaders explained.
Having created a new voter base of ‘labarthi (beneficiaries)’ that among other things got two free meals during Covid surge and backed the BJP, the party has now tasked officials with ensuring maximum coverage of government schemes among the needy.
“The target is to reach out to all the eligible beneficiaries,” a BJP leader said, adding that the process would now gather pace.
These 100 days began with chief minister Yogi Adityanath flying to Delhi to meet the top leadership together with the two deputy chief ministers in a display of unity. The CM told his ministers in the first meeting to hit the ground running.
Rather than focus on media and interviews, the ministers were told to spend weekends out of the state capital among the people to gather feedback about government functioning.
Groups of ministers were set up and allotted responsibilities for various districts. Their feedback, some leaders suggested, formed the basis of mass bureaucratic transfers that unfolded just ahead of the completion of the 100-day period.
All this while, the ministers remained active. Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is engaged in creating job opportunities in rural areas, which, despite the farmers’ unrest, voted for the BJP in 2022 U.P. polls. Yogi Adityanath has consulted experts on feasibility of a family card for each family – a step aimed at creating employment or entrepreneurial options for at least one member of each family.
Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who looks after the health sector, stood incognito in queues in government hospitals to know the problems the poor faced in government hospitals.
Each day, he calls up patients in government hospitals in five districts randomly for a status-check of services.
U.P ‘s Jal Shakti minister Swatantra Dev’s department has readied plans to inform water-starved people in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions through special messages: “Congratulations, your house is up next for clean drinking tap water facility.”
Others like the transport minister Daya Shankar Singh found other ways to be visible. Singh entered a government bus with folded hands, introduced himself to the awe-struck passengers, and enquired if they faced any problems during the ride. The passengers could hardly respond!
Unlike in Yogi’s first stint when various working groups were set up by then BJP chief Amit Shah to iron out issues among the party and the government, the second stint has been markedly different.
The party and the government publicly are on the same page with Adityanath lavishing praise on the party’s state chief Swatantra Dev and general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal.
“In 2019, Amethi, a Congress fort fell. Recently, the BJP won Azamgarh and Rampur, two Samajwadi Party citadels. Now, in terms of representation two leading citadels where a win would be huge, are Mainpuri, the Lok Sabha constituency of Mulayam Singh ji and Rae Bareli, the constituency of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi,” said Irshad Ilmi, a political observer.
Ilmi feels that if the party’s booth-management in the opposition space falls into place, ‘Mission Clean Sweep’ might not be “impossible.”
-
Second captured tiger in Dudhwa released back into jungle
The tiger that was captured by the forest department on June 28 from Kheratiya village in the buffer zone area of Dudhwa forest was eventually released back into the deep jungle, away from the human population, on late Monday night. The tiger got trapped in a special operation that was launched to catch the man-eater big cat that had killed around six people within 45 days.
-
One more arrested for June 10 Atala violence; count reaches 106
The Prayagraj police have arrested one more person for Imran's alleged involvement in the June 10 violence in Atala and adjoining areas of Prayagraj. With this, number of those arrested in connection with the violence has gone up to 106. Police said Imran had also updated his WhatsApp status in support of countrywide bandh on June 10. Imran was added in a WhatsApp group run by a madarsa student who supported the bandh.
-
Governor unhappy over preparations made by AKTU for NAAC grading
Governor Anandiben Patel has expressed displeasure over the preparation made by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow for NAAC grading and asked the varsity officials to “improve presentation by working with team spirit”. The AKTU is preparing for the first time to get grading from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Patel asked the university to prepare properly to obtain highest grade in NAAC evaluation.
-
Delhi: After sultry Monday, IMD's orange alert for heavy rains on Wednesday
Although Monday was not the hottest day this year in Delhi so far, it certainly felt that way as the humidity remained high in the national capital, which combined with temperatures settling at 36.8 degrees Celsius made the day sultry. An 'orange alert' has also been issued for Wednesday, while there is a 'yellow alert' for Tuesday.
-
Education officer to face action if unauthorised schools in Pune found functional
The deputy director of education (DyDE) has issued a letter dated June 24 stating that action will be taken against the education officer if any unauthorised schools are found to be functional. The education department had published a list of 51 unauthorised schools in the districts in May. Deputy director of education, Audumbar Ukirde, Pune said that the department has issued letter to all education officers. Jayashree Deshpande, president, Parents Association of Pune, said that there are two schools in Ambegaon and Sinhgad road that are running despite being declared unauthorised by the education department.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics