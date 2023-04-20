Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Presentation on UP’s Har Ghar Jal success story in Delhi today

Presentation on UP’s Har Ghar Jal success story in Delhi today

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 20, 2023 01:00 AM IST

Srivastava is reportedly the first officer in the country to be invited to speak on water initiatives at the Civil Services Day function in Delhi

The Yogi government will be showcasing the success of the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in Uttar Pradesh, at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on the Civil Services Day on Thursday.

UP has become the third state in the country to provide tap connections to more than one crore rural households in a remarkably short span of time, a senior official in the state government said. (HT File)
Principal secretary (Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply) Anurag Srivastava will give a presentation on ‘Har Ghar Jal’-- the water-for-all initiative undertaken for Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions--at the venue.

Srivastava is reportedly the first officer in the country to be invited to speak on water initiatives at the Civil Services Day function. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the concluding session.

Senior officers from across the country are likely to attend the Delhi event, whose theme is “Developed India: Empowering citizens and reaching the last mile”.

Srivastava, who has been associated with the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ project since its inception in 2019, will speak about the changes experienced and seen in the state since.

“People’s lives changed dramatically as clean water is now available at their doorstep in Bundelkhand, a mountainous region with rocky and stony terrain. UP has become the third state in the country to provide tap connections to more than one crore rural households in a remarkably short span of time,” a senior official remarked.

