During his one-day visit to Chitrakoot on Thursday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a comprehensive review of development projects, law enforcement, and key government schemes at the district Collectorate auditorium, said a government spokesperson. Yogi in Chitrakoot: CM announces new bridge over Mandakini, expansion of airport

He mentioned the ongoing work to beautify Ram Ghat and ensure that the Mandakini River stays clean and flows smoothly. Funds have already been set aside for these projects, he added.

He announced the construction of a new bridge over the Mandakini river in Chitrakoot. The bridge will make transportation easier and help the region grow, he said.

Sharing updates on other development projects, he said that the airport in Chitrakoot is now open and being expanded to handle bigger planes. This will make it easier for people from cities like Delhi, Lucknow, and Varanasi to visit Chitrakoot by air.

He announced that new courses will be offered at Jagadguru Rambhadracharya University, which will help students, including those with disabilities.

The chief minister also talked about future plans to improve roads in the area, encourage eco-tourism at the Ranipur Tiger Reserve, and move forward with major projects like the defence corridor, industrial corridor, and Kamta Giri parikrama.

He assessed progress of initiatives such as MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (rural and urban), National Rural Livelihood Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, animal husbandry, healthcare services, tourism development, industrial corridors, and expressway projects.

Highlighting preparations for the Mahakumbh, CM Yogi stressed the importance of providing security and a positive experience for devotees visiting Chitrakoot. He also stressed the importance of cleanliness and beautification of monasteries and temples.

Additionally, the chief medical officer was directed to run a campaign to issue Ayushman cards for seers above 70 years of age residing in ashrams.

The CM instructed the district magistrate to expedite land acquisition processes for key projects, including the Bundelkhand Link Expressway, Defense Corridor, Ram Van Gaman Marg, and the Industrial Corridor.

Addressing educational infrastructure, the chief minister instructed the district basic education officer to ensure that all schools under Operation Kayakalp have proper toilet facilities. He directed that principals and teachers be held accountable for the timely distribution of uniforms, socks, shoes, and sweaters to students.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the CM mandated deploying a plumber in every Gram Panchayat to support the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. He ordered repair of roads damaged during mission works, setting a deadline for completion by January 2025.

For tourism development, the CM instructed the district magistrate to expedite the proposal and necessary forest department approvals for constructing a ropeway to Valmiki Ashram, aiming for completion before Valmiki Jayanti. He emphasised high-quality beautification work at Ram Ghat and Tulsi Janmasthali and recommended forming a quality-check committee.

Surprise inspection of primary school

The CM inspected the English Medium Primary School in Sonepur. During his visit, he interacted with students from Classes 4 and 5, asking their names, class details, and whether they could read their textbooks. He also distributed chocolates to the children.

The CM visited the smart classroom, enquiring about the lessons students had learned and whether they received meals according to the prescribed menu. The students confirmed that the meals matched the menu. Following this, the chief minister instructed the district basic education officer to ensure that proper furniture was provided for the school.