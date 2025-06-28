Yogi inspects 31-km route ahead of Prez visit to Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a travel test of the proposed 31-km route for President Droupadi Murmu’s upcoming visit to the state’s first AYUSH University in Pipri, Bhathat. The route from Gorakhnath Temple to the AYUSH University passed through Nakha Overbridge, Sports College Crossing, Kareem Nagar, and Chargawan. The CM assessed preparations along the way and issued instructions to the officials. UP CM Yogi Adityanath on June 28 inspecting a venue in Gorakhpur where the President is proposed to attend an event. (Sourced)

For the second consecutive day, Yogi carried out detailed inspections of the venues where the events are scheduled to take place on June 30 and July 1. The venues include the AYUSH University and Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath University. He inspected the stage setup, seating arrangements besides arrival and departure points to ensure all aspects meet the highest standards for the President’s proposed visit.

In a meeting with district officials, the CM instructed the kitchen staff at Gorakhnath Temple to prepare lunch and dinner for the President during her two-day visit, emphasising that all arrangements should reflect her dignity and stature.

Yogi emphasised that no shortcomings will be tolerated and that the President’s visit must be made grand and memorable. He also chaired a meeting with senior BJP leaders and public representatives at the Gorakhnath Temple, urging everyone to take personal responsibility for the event’s success.

Security heightened

SP (city) Abhinav Tyagi said the auditorium and AIIMS Gorakhpur campus have been taken over by security agencies and that the OPD services for June 30 are likely to be postponed. As per him, a 5-km radius around the Circuit House has been declared a no-flying zone, and three-tier security arrangements have been implemented.

Over 1,000 security personnel, including ATS commandos and police forces, will be deployed. Additionally, 72 healthcare workers have been assigned to ensure medical preparedness during the event.

President’s visit schedule

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Gorakhpur on June 30. She will grace the convocation ceremony of AIIMS Gorakhpur and later reach the Circuit House. In the evening, she is expected to offer prayers at the Gorakhnath Temple where she will also have lunch.

The next day on July 1, she will inaugurate Uttar Pradesh’s first AYUSH University at Pipri and later visit Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath University to lay the foundation stone for an additional academic block, a girls’ hostel and an auditorium.