Yogi launches 1147-crore healthcare projects at Lucknow SGPGI

LUCKNOW In a significant boost to healthcare accessibility in UP, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inaugurated many facilities at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), including the Advanced Diabetes Centre, Tele ICU, Saloni Heart Centre (Phase 1), and a hostel for the College of Medical Technology, with a total investment of ₹1,147 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the Advanced Pediatric Centre, Saloni Heart Centre (Phase 2), and Raen Basera. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the launch of projects at SGPGI, Lucknow on Tuesday. (Sourced)

The CM said the long-overdue Advanced Pediatric Centre was taking shape in Uttar Pradesh, thanks to the efforts of the double-engine government.

Emphasising his close and first-hand experience of the health issues affecting children in the state, Adityanath mentioned that during his time as a Lok Sabha MP from Gorakhpur, he raised this issue both in Parliament and through protests.

“Under the leadership of PM Modi, the state is making continuous progress in healthcare. Before 2017, there were medical colleges in only 18 districts, but now there are medical colleges in 64 districts. The state is quickly moving towards the goal of One District, One College,” he said.

He mentioned that the number of MBBS and PG seats had more than doubled in the recent past and highlighted the success in addressing the issue of Japanese Encephalitis, noting that this was a significant achievement, especially since it primarily affected children.

The introduction of a Tele-ICU system aims to connect all medical colleges across UP. It will enable healthcare professionals in remote districts to provide expert ICU consultations to critically ill patients, ensuring that high-quality care is available closer to home. The CM highlighted that this system had already linked six medical colleges, with plans to expand its reach to all districts.

“During Covid-19 pandemic, we realised the need for this concept, as many districts had only one or two ICU beds. With Tele-ICU, we trained master trainers who can now assist in managing these critical cases,” he explained.

The One District, One Medical College initiative was well underway, doubling the availability of MBBS and postgraduate seats.

The Advanced Paediatric Centre will have 575 beds and offer services from 22 departments, providing treatments for hormonal issues, diabetes, pediatric ICU care, emergency pediatric genetics, pediatric neurology, and more — all under one roof.

The Advanced Diabetes Centre, funded with ₹63 crore, will feature 40 beds dedicated to addressing complications arising from diabetes, such as kidney issues, eye problems, and diabetic foot. This facility aims to consolidate various aspects of diabetes management under one roof, providing patients with streamlined access to care.

Moreover, the Saloni Heart Centre was set to become a world leader in treating congenital heart diseases among children. Currently, the first phase of this initiative had been launched with 36 beds, while a second phase with an additional 200 beds was planned. This partnership with the Saloni Foundation, facilitated by discussions during a recent investor summit, aims to address the critical need for cardiac surgeries in children, with approximately 75,000 infants born with heart defects each year in India, of which only about 15,000 receive surgical intervention.

In a move to support caregivers and families of patients, a new night shelter with 1,000 beds will be constructed, funded by a ₹51 crore CSR initiative from the ministry of petroleum. This facility will offer affordable meals at prices ranging from ₹15 to ₹20, ensuring that caregivers can find shelter and nourishment during challenging times. The chief minister expressed concern over families sleeping in open areas outside hospitals and vowed to provide necessary facilities for their comfort.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak emphasised the critical need for paediatric healthcare, noting that 40% of the population in UP comprises children, with 20% requiring immediate medical attention. He stated, “The institution’s commitment to treating these children is commendable, and the people of the state have high hopes for SGPGIMS.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including state minister for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, and various medical professionals.