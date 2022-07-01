Yogi launches special communicable disease control campaign in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the statewide special communicable disease control campaign and Dastak Abhiyan at a programme organised at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur on Friday.
The special communicable disease control drive will run from July 1 to 31 and the Dastak Abhiyan will be organised from July 16 to 31.
While Uttar Pradesh has been able to check 95% of encephalitis deaths, efforts are on to control the remaining 5% fatalities to eradicate the disease, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
The chief minister also said the special communicable disease control and dastak campaign was very effective in the fight against Japanese encephalitis and the acute encephalitis syndrome. The state government runs such campaigns every three months.
Five years ago, July used to bring a spate of deaths due to encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said.
A large number of patients used to be admitted to BRD Medical College, leading to the collapse of the whole system and health services, he added.
To fight encephalitis, the BJP government launched a cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Mission and strengthened the health infrastructure facilities in the rural areas.
In last five years Asha and Anganwadi workers, along with various departments joined hands to check the spread of communicable diseases. The assistance of organizations like UNICEF, WHO, PATH also helped in the effective control of encephalitis and other communicable diseases, he said.
Now, the state government will focus on protecting remaining 5% children from encephalitis.
“We have to be careful about the disease in advance. If outbreak of the disease is reported, treatment should be given on time,” he said.
Yogi appealed the parents not to take children to quacks, but to specialists in government hospitals for treatment. “Children are the valuable heritage of the society and the country. It is everyone’s responsibility to save the children,” he said.
“The complete control of kala-azar has been achieved in Uttar Pradesh. We are also moving fast towards eradication of malaria. Effective steps are being taken to control filariasis. Action has also been taken for effective control of dengue.We will be able to control encephalitis and other communicable diseases,” he said.
ASHA and Anganwadi workers, employees of various government departments and organisations will knock on doors of each house across the state to make people aware, find out those who are ill and arrange for their treatment, he said.
-
Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate
This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.
-
Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.
-
89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations
The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.
-
ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered ₹2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.
-
Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics
Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics