Yogi launches special communicable disease control campaign in Gorakhpur

While Uttar Pradesh has been able to check 95% of encephalitis deaths, efforts are on to control the remaining 5% fatalities to eradicate the disease, says chief minister Yogi Adityanath
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performing annaprashan sanskar of a child in a programme organised at Gorakhpur on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performing annaprashan sanskar of a child in a programme organised at Gorakhpur on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 01, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the statewide special communicable disease control campaign and Dastak Abhiyan at a programme organised at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Gorakhpur on Friday.

The special communicable disease control drive will run from July 1 to 31 and the Dastak Abhiyan will be organised from July 16 to 31.

While Uttar Pradesh has been able to check 95% of encephalitis deaths, efforts are on to control the remaining 5% fatalities to eradicate the disease, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said the special communicable disease control and dastak campaign was very effective in the fight against Japanese encephalitis and the acute encephalitis syndrome. The state government runs such campaigns every three months.

Five years ago, July used to bring a spate of deaths due to encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said.

A large number of patients used to be admitted to BRD Medical College, leading to the collapse of the whole system and health services, he added.

To fight encephalitis, the BJP government launched a cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Mission and strengthened the health infrastructure facilities in the rural areas.

In last five years Asha and Anganwadi workers, along with various departments joined hands to check the spread of communicable diseases. The assistance of organizations like UNICEF, WHO, PATH also helped in the effective control of encephalitis and other communicable diseases, he said.

Now, the state government will focus on protecting remaining 5% children from encephalitis.

“We have to be careful about the disease in advance. If outbreak of the disease is reported, treatment should be given on time,” he said.

Yogi appealed the parents not to take children to quacks, but to specialists in government hospitals for treatment. “Children are the valuable heritage of the society and the country. It is everyone’s responsibility to save the children,” he said.

“The complete control of kala-azar has been achieved in Uttar Pradesh. We are also moving fast towards eradication of malaria. Effective steps are being taken to control filariasis. Action has also been taken for effective control of dengue.We will be able to control encephalitis and other communicable diseases,” he said.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers, employees of various government departments and organisations will knock on doors of each house across the state to make people aware, find out those who are ill and arrange for their treatment, he said.

