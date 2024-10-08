Yogi magic works on majority of seats in Haryana, J-K polls

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath dedicated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s third consecutive victory in Haryana assembly polls on Tuesday to realisation of the vision of “Viksit Haryana and Viksit Bharat (developed Haryana and developed India)” of the party. Yogi Adityanath was BJP’s star campaigner in Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. (HT file)

Star BJP campaigner in Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, Yogi’s magic worked in both the states as the BJP candidates secured victory on the majority of the seats where he addressed public meetings.

In Haryana, Yogi Adityanath had addressed 14 public meetings for party candidates contesting election from 21 assembly seats. Defying 10 years’ anti- incumbency factor as well as exit polls, the BJP returned to power in Haryana for a third successive time.

Yogi was in demand among the BJP candidates for campaign in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. He addressed public meetings in Assandh, Narwana, Rai, Ateli, Radaur, Jagdhari, Yamunanagar, Sadhaura, Bawani Khera, Hansi, Narnaud, Sabidan, Panchkula, Kalka, Shahbad, Kalayat and Safidon assembly constituencies.

In Faridabad NIT assembly segment, he addressed a joint public meeting for Faridabad NIT, Ballabhgarh, Prithla and Badhkal constituencies. The BJP bagged 14 assembly seats, including Assandh, Narwana, Rai, Ateli, Radaur, Yamunanagar, Bawani Khera, Hansi, Sabidan, Kalka, Safidon, Faridabad NIT, Ballabhgarh and Badhkal.

Taking to his social media account on ‘X’, CM Yogi extended his congratulations to BJP workers, office bearers, and voters for the victory of the party in Haryana.

In his message, Yogi said, “The victory is dedicated to the realisation of the ‘Viksit Haryana-Viksit Bharat’ vision, reflects the people’s unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welfare policies, the effective leadership of Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and the strength of the BJP’s double-engine government.”

He congratulated all dedicated workers, office bearers and voters for the party’s historic win in the 2024 Haryana assembly polls. The CM also congratulated the people of Haryana for reposing faith in the BJP, driven by the spirit of ‘Nation First,’ with the honour of serving them.

Yogi Adityanath also addressed 5 rallies for the BJP candidates contesting from 11 assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir. Among the 11 seats, the BJP bagged 10. They are Ramgarh, Vijaypur, Samba, RS Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah, Ram Nagar, Udhampur East, Kathua and Kishtwar.