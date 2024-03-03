Yogi orders crop loss survey for farmer relief

LUCKNOW: Amid reports of crop losses due to unseasonal windy rains and hailstorms during the last two days in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday ordered an on-the-spot survey of the damages. He instructed officials to submit the report so that compensation could be transferred to the accounts of the affected farmers within 24 hours. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

He also warned the officers of strict action in case of any negligence in helping the affected farmers.

“On the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, principal secretary, revenue, P. Guru Prasad has directed all district magistrates, SDMs, and tehsildars of the state to conduct an on-the-spot survey. Instructions have also been given to upload the survey report on the department’s portal as soon as possible,” a government spokesman said on Sunday.

According to him, a total of 7,020 farmers from 50 districts have applied for compensation for damaged crops till March 2. After the survey is completed, both insurance companies and the revenue department will provide compensation for crop losses.

“Significantly, on-the-spot survey has been completed for 2,681 applications, while efforts are underway at an urgent pace for 4,339 applications. Additionally, with the adverse weather persisting, more applications for compensation for crop damage will be submitted,” he added.

The highest number of applications for crop damage compensation, totalling 1,256, have been submitted by farmers from Hamirpur. This is followed by 997 applications by farmers from Jalaun, 969 from Mirzapur, 812 from Lalitpur, 650 from Jhansi, and 580 from Banda, in addition to more than 100 farmers from half a dozen districts.

Notably, compensation is paid only to those farmers whose crops are damaged by more than 33 per cent due to floods, hailstorms, and unseasonal rains.

According to field reports, the crops of wheat and mustard have been damaged in several districts, especially in western UP and Bundelkhand, as the standing plants were flattened by heavy winds. Director of agriculture, Jitendra Singh Tomar, however, said there is a possibility of wheat and mustard crops suffering losses due to heavy winds and rains.

“We will be able to share the exact crop losses after the joint field surveys are complete in the next two to three days,” he told the Hindustan Times.