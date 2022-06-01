Yogi reviews preparations for ground-breaking ceremony
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the third ground-breaking ceremony that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend here on Friday.
The event will mark implementation of investment proposals worth more than ₹80,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh. The CM said the third ground-breaking ceremony would add new dimensions to the state’s development.
Adityanath visited the Indira Gandhi Pratisthan, the venue for the ceremony, and released ground-breaking ceremony@3.0 compendium there. Besides the PM and union ministers, leading industrial houses investors and senior officers are also scheduled to take part in the ceremony.
Giving necessary directives to the officers, he said all departments should do their job. “Their responsibility will be fixed and any laxity in this regard would not be tolerated,” said the CM.
Adityanath said a strategy should be adopted to publicise the state government’s achievements at the airport, railway stations and other important places to bring about improvement in the perception about Uttar Pradesh.
Yogi said liaison officers should be deployed with the visiting dignitaries and a training programme be held to impart training to them. Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar and additional chief secretary Navneet Sehgal briefed the chief minister about the arrangements made at the venue.
