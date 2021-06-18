Yogi says no need to panic but caution must on Covid-19 front

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there was no need to panic on the Covid-19 front but caution was necessary as carelessness could be dangerous.

The chief minister was in Ballia and Varanasi to take stock of Covid management and government schemes at the grassroots level.

In Ballia, he said, “After successfully controlling the second wave of Covid-19, we are preparing for the probable third wave. Although, there is no need to panic, caution is necessary. The current season invites all kinds of diseases like dengue, chikungunya, malaria and encephalitis among others. Considering the sensitivity of the area, the state government has started preparations in this regard, be it cleanliness, sanitisation, fogging or aggressive vaccination.”

He also said 73,000 nigrani samitis (monitoring committees) will conduct door-to-door screening in villages to identify children with symptoms like fever, cough and provide them with medicine kits from June 26.

Those found with fever or cough-like symptoms will be examined by the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), if needed.

The chief minister also said the state had administered more than 2.46 crore (24.6 million) vaccine doses till now.

“From June 21, the state will start administering around six lakhs doses a day, while from July the target is to give at least 10 to 12 lakh (1-1.2 million) doses every day. Vaccination will also take place in the village panchayat ghar.”

He also inspected the Ballia district hospital where he interacted with patients in the post-Covid ward.

In Varanasi, he instructed officials to ensure the oxygen plant at the Haathi Bazar community health centre was installed at the earliest.

Yogi, who recently adopted the 30-bed CHC, provided 10 oxygen concentrators to it on Friday. The CM also inspected 44.25- km under construction Ring Road Phase-2 near Harhua.

CM interacts with children, distributes gifts

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday interacted with five eligible children under Uttar Pradesh Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojna in Gorakhpur. He asked about their well-being and distributed gifts to the children. He reiterated the state government will take the responsibility of the upbringing and education of children who have lost their parents or an earning member of the household due to Covid-19,

Yogi said 174 children in Gorakhpur district had been identified under the Bal Seva Yojana. He visited a shelter home on Jail Road to meet orphaned children up to 10 years of age and gave fruits and clothes to them. The children recited Gayatri mantra.