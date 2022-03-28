Yogi sets target of providing 5 crore jobs in UP in 5 years
LUCKNOW Under the 100-day agenda of the Uttar Pradesh government, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has set a target to fill 20,000 vacant posts in government departments and create self-employment opportunities for over 50,000 people in the state, said a government spokesperson on Monday.
As promised in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (manifesto), the Yogi government is going to start a series of arrangements to provide jobs and employment to the unemployed, the spokesperson said.
The chief minister instructed all the departments to furnish details of vacant posts so that the process of filling those positions could be launched. Adityanath also set a target of providing 5 crore employment opportunities in UP over the next 5 years, added the spokesperson.
The government spokesperson claimed that over 2.5 crore people were given direct or indirect employment through schemes like MSME, ODOP among others, in the last five years. Instructions were also given to open start-ups at the district and divisional levels so that youth can get employment, said the spokesperson, adding that the CM made it clear to the officials that the selection process should be done in the fairest and most transparent way as was done in the last five years.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics