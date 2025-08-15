Yogi showcases his governance model, makes 2027 poll pitch

Amid a buzz about a restructuring in the BJP after its less than expected performance in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set the pitch for the 2027 assembly polls, highlighted his government’s achievements over the last eight years and spelt out future endeavours in his marathon address in the state assembly on Vision 2047. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the state assembly during the fourth day of the Monsoon session in Lucknow on Thursday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

A year after the ruling party’s defeat in the state in 2024 and less than two years before the 2027 challenge, Adityanath showcased Uttar Pradesh’s significant progress under his leadership in various fields, including law and order, economy, health, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

The underlying message of his address appeared to be that his governance model can propel the BJP to take on the Opposition and pave the way for the party to retain power in 2027

Aiming to galvanise the party supporters, Yogi said, “Uttar Pradesh is now the epicenter of India’s energy. Today, Uttar Pradesh has become a beacon of hope and expectation for the nation, leading the way as India advances its vision of Viksit Bharat. Vision 2047 will lay the foundation for Viksit Uttar Pradesh within Viksit Bharat.”

Lashing out at the Opposition, he said Uttar Pradesh was plagued by insecurity and high crime, women and traders lived in terror under the Samajwadi Party government.

“Today, UP is a model of robust law and order, ensuring safety for citizens and confidence for investors,” he said, adding that the state is advancing rapidly on the path of development at the speed of a bullet train.

To counter the Opposition plans to make inroads among the weaker sections, particularly the Dalits and extremely backward castes, Yogi said from 1947 to 2017, poverty eradication and social security schemes in Uttar Pradesh had limited impact.

After his government took the reins of the state, 6 crore people were lifted above the poverty line, he said.

BJP leaders are not shy of accepting that the Opposition’s caste narrative went against them in the 2024 Lok Sabha election and the Constitution issue further led to the alienation of Dalits and backwards.

Yogi said his tenure paved the way for excellent connectivity by water, land, and air. Capital expenditure increased from ₹69,789 crore in 2017 to ₹1,47,719 crore in 2025. The number of expressways rose from two to 22, including seven operational, five under construction, and 10 proposed expressways forming the country’s largest network, he said.

An investor-friendly environment under his government has made UP a top destination, he said.

Schemes are implemented without discrimination or appeasement now, he said while asserting that the Opposition’s PDA slogan is a ploy to deceive the public whereas his government has truly worked for Pichhda (backward), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minority) artisans.

Reaching out to the rural populace, whose vote will be decisive, he said from 1947 to 2017 villages areas suffered from a severe lack of basic facilities such as housing, electricity, roads, and drinking water.

From 2017 to 2025, his government provided permanent houses to more than 56.80 lakh families. Additionally, 235 crore man-days were generated under MGNREGA. To promote employment and livelihood in rural areas, more than 98 lakh families have joined self-help groups (SHGs), he said.

Prashant Trivedi, associate professor at Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow, said the incumbent government has focused on infrastructure, but it is no more a political issue since successive governments have done well on this front.

“The 2027 challenge before the BJP government would be how they address people’s issues like access to quality education, public health and decent employment. Surely, things are not as rosy as they appear on this front,” he said.