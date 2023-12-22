Yogi style of functioning a model to govern Tripura for CM Saha

For Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath’s style of functioning is a model to govern the northeastern state. Tripura chief minister Manik Saha at a function at KGMU in Lucknow on December 22. (HT photo)

“When we won elections, I came to see your chief minister Yogi Adityanath. I went back and as I started working and people over there said ‘Yogiji ka asar inpe bhi agaya, (he too is under the impact of Yogi style of functioning)’,” said Saha, an alumnus of King George’s Medical University (KGMU), while addressing the International Georgian Alumni Meet at the medical university as the chief guest here on Friday when the 119th foundation day of the KGMU was also celebrated.

“That I met Yogiji came in newspapers and people said he (Saha) will finish all bad elements,” said the Tripura CM who is also working to start new medical colleges under public–private partnership (PPP) just as is being done in Uttar Pradesh.

“Yes. We are working on the scope of starting medical institutes under the PPP model,” he said. “Being a dentist, I recently got a new seven-floor dental college for the state and we hope to expand the medical education further,” he added.

“We are working to make Tripura a medical hub. In future, we will start Ayurvedic and homeopathic medical college too,” Saha said. “A lot of change has come in my state as best of facilities, including highways, internet, railways are available even in remote places. This was under guidance of PM Narendra Modi who gave me HIRA (Highways, Internet, Railways, Airways) model,” he said.

Recalling his days at KGMU and Lucknow, Saha said, “The life spent in KGMU and in Lucknow were the best and I feel like coming back here. One of my daughters was born in Lucknow.”

“Ours is a peaceful state. People go out for tourism in foreign countries. They can come to Chabimura ( famous for its panels of rock carving on steep mountain wall on the bank of Gomati river in Tripura) which is like the Amazon forest. We have the most beautiful airport in northeast that is going to be international soon,” the Tripura CM said.

He called upon Georgians (alumni of KGMU) to come to Tripura to enjoy vacations. Saha even said that warmth of stay can be enjoyed if they inform him personally about their travel plan.

“I learned that in Communist government, it is not good to be a good person. I was told that when you join the Communist Party, you become a good person. When Narendra Modi became the PM, I saw development of the nation under his leadership. So, when the Communist government levelled me as a bad person, I joined the BJP. My aim was not to get any position in the party. I even worked as a ‘Panna Pramukh’,” Saha added.

“Known as seven sisters (Northeast India), the PM gave a new name Astha Laxmi to the northeast region including Sikkim. Even today, the PM gives me so much work that I have to read a lot,” the Tripura CM said.

The KGMU function was attended by some eminent doctors from across the globe. They included Dr Ira Pande from Nottingham in UK, Prof AP Tikku, former HoD conservative dentistry in KGMU, Prof MLB Bhat, Prof Sanjeev Mishra, vice chancellor Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Prof AK Singh from Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Noida and Prof Ajai Singh, director, AIIMS Bhopal.