Yogi, Swatantra Dev Singh review preparations for BJP chief Nadda’s Gorakhpur visit
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday evening reviewed the preparations for party national president’s Jagat Prakash Nadda’s Gorakhpur visit on Friday.
Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed regional office of the BJP in Gorakhpur on Friday (June 10).
Nadda will inaugurate eight district offices in Rae Bareli, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya, Noida and Baghpat through the virtual medium, according to a press statement issued by the state BJP unit.
Besides Yogi Adityanath and Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and state general secretary Anoop Gupta will be present along with other party office bearers and prominent leaders.
Later, Nadda, Yogi Adityanath and Swatantra Dev Singh will also address a public meeting in Gorakhpur, Anoop Gupta said.
BJP national vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, cabinet minister Baby Rani Maurya and minister of state Vijayalakshmi Gautam will address a public meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar district.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathkar will address similar meetings in Ayodhya and Rae Bareli respectively.
Minister of finance Suresh Khanna and minister of state Dinesh Khatik will address a meeting in Baghpat while energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and state general secretary Ashwani Tyagi will do so in Aligarh.
Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and minister of state Anoop Pradhan Valmiki will address a meeting in Jaunpur. BJP national vice-president Rekha Verma and state general secretary Amar Pal Maurya and minister of state KP Singh Malik will address a meeting in Shravasti.
Cabinet ministers Jitin Prasad and Surendra Nagar will be in Moradabad. BJP state general secretary Subrata Pathak and minister of state Satish Sharma will speak in Amethi. Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan and minister of state Ravindra Jaiswal will address a meeting in Sonbhadra. Former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and minister of state Nitin Agarwal will address a public meeting in Siddharthnagar, he said.
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
