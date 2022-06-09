Yogi, Swatantra Dev Singh review preparations for BJP chief Nadda’s Gorakhpur visit

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Thursday evening reviewed the preparations for party national president’s Jagat Prakash Nadda’s Gorakhpur visit on Friday.

Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed regional office of the BJP in Gorakhpur on Friday (June 10).

Nadda will inaugurate eight district offices in Rae Bareli, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya, Noida and Baghpat through the virtual medium, according to a press statement issued by the state BJP unit.

Besides Yogi Adityanath and Swatantra Dev Singh, BJP state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and state general secretary Anoop Gupta will be present along with other party office bearers and prominent leaders.

Later, Nadda, Yogi Adityanath and Swatantra Dev Singh will also address a public meeting in Gorakhpur, Anoop Gupta said.

BJP national vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, cabinet minister Baby Rani Maurya and minister of state Vijayalakshmi Gautam will address a public meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar district.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathkar will address similar meetings in Ayodhya and Rae Bareli respectively.

Minister of finance Suresh Khanna and minister of state Dinesh Khatik will address a meeting in Baghpat while energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma and state general secretary Ashwani Tyagi will do so in Aligarh.

Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and minister of state Anoop Pradhan Valmiki will address a meeting in Jaunpur. BJP national vice-president Rekha Verma and state general secretary Amar Pal Maurya and minister of state KP Singh Malik will address a meeting in Shravasti.

Cabinet ministers Jitin Prasad and Surendra Nagar will be in Moradabad. BJP state general secretary Subrata Pathak and minister of state Satish Sharma will speak in Amethi. Cabinet minister Rakesh Sachan and minister of state Ravindra Jaiswal will address a meeting in Sonbhadra. Former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma and minister of state Nitin Agarwal will address a public meeting in Siddharthnagar, he said.