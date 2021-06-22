Yogi takes a re-look into BJP 2017 manifesto promises, wants to keep them all

Months before he completes his first term as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath wants expeditious implementation of the promises made in the BJP’s manifesto for 2017 UP assembly elections.

Yogi reviewed the progress of implementation of the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2017 at a high-level meeting here on Monday.

As major opposition parties continue to mount attacks on the BJP government ahead of 2022 UP assembly elections, saying most of the poll promises remain only on paper, Yogi plans to come out with details about the progress made in this regard.

“Yes, chief minister reviewed the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2017. We will come out with details soon. About 99 percent of the promises made in Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2017 have been already fulfilled,” said an official spokesman.

The BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2017 incorporated vision for the new government and had about 150 promises. A copy of the Sankalp Patra poll manifesto was circulated to senior officers heading different departments and an exercise to identify different promises to different departments was made soon after installation of Yogi led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

“About 150 promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra were concerned with the government departments. Most of the promises assigned for implementation to different departments have been fulfilled. Some departments have, however, not updated their information on government portal. The departments have been now asked to update the information on the portal to enable constant monitoring as chief minister wants 100 percent implementation,” said a senior officer.

Farm loan waiver was one of the major promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra-2017.

An announcement on the issue was made at the first meeting of state cabinet that chief minister presided over here on April 4, 2017.

The state government announced waiver of crop loan of up to ₹1 lakh of the state’s small and marginal farmers. About 92.5 percent of state’s farmers fall in small and marginal category, it claimed.

Other major promises made therein included setting up of anti-land mafia task force in every district, payment of dues to sugarcane growers in 14 days, 24x7 power supply to every household, development of UP as a ‘food processing state’, setting up of food processing park in state’s six regions, administrative reforms to check corruption, judicial reforms, setting up of 10 international level universities, free Wi-Fi in all colleges and universities etc.

Major opposition parties, however, have consistently blamed the BJP government for not keeping the poll promises. “The BJP government has wasted 4.5 years of the state. It has not fulfilled the promises made in 2017 assembly elections. Most of the promises have remained on paper. As the elections 2022 assembly elections are coming close, the BJP government is making attempts to mislead the people on the issue. If the government claims of fulfilling the promises made to the people it should come out with the details and truth will come out automatically,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

The BJP has strongly countered the opposition’s accusations. “A lot has been done in every sphere in Uttar Pradesh. There has been an improvement on the fronts of power supply and infrastructure development etc. The opposition should see that the number of women in the police stations has gone up. The opposition should know the truth instead of criticizing the government,” said Vijay Pathak, vice president, BJP Uttar Pradesh.

“We can’t say anything about implementation of poll promises until the government comes out with details on the issue. Any claims and counter claims may be a matter of perception. UP’s economic growth rate, however, has come down in the past four years,” said AK Singh, former director, Giri Institute of Development Studies, Lucknow.