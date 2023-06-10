Yogi targets SP regime, lauds Abhyuday free coaching scheme

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of stopping the scholarship of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017. Yogi Adityanath on Friday accused the previous Samajwadi Party government of stopping the scholarship of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017. (HT file)

Without naming the SP, he said the scholarship was stopped for unknown reasons. His government was, however, releasing the scholarships twice in a year, he said , adding the amount was being released on October 2 and January 26.

Yogi was speaking at a programme organised to honour successful candidates who got free coaching in the state government-run Mukhyamantri Abhyuday Yojana in the past two years. He said the Abhyuday Coaching Institutes providing free coaching under the scheme had shown good results. “For the first time, 23 and 95 candidates have got through in the UPSC and UPPSC examinations. The students in Eklavya Schools are getting selected in IIT-JEE and NEET examinations,” said Yogi.

He said only three to four students were selected in the free coaching classes that the state government’s social welfare department ran from 1998 to 2020.

Yogi quoted a Sanskrit ‘shloka’ to drive home the point that everybody needed an able employer and the Abhyuday Coaching Institutes were working like one. He said the successful candidates in examinations like IAS, PCS, PPS, IIT-JEE and NEET had been associated with a committee headed by divisional commissioners to give free coaching to the candidates. The Abhyuday Coaching Institutes were launched on Basant Panchami in 2021 and were now giving good results. He said the state government had connected the coaching facility with the experts from universities and colleges.