Yogi to perform Holika Dahan, lead Shobha Yatra in Gkp

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrived here on Friday night in an unscheduled programme, performed puja of Guru Gorakhnath and discussed preparations for Holi celebration at Gorakhnath temple. CM Yogi Adityanath would lead Rang Bhari Narsingh Shobha Yatra from Ghanta Ghar on Monday morning. (HT FILE)

He then returned to Lucknow on Saturday morning and is likely to come back here on Sunday afternoon to take part in Holika Dahan and to flag off Rang Bhari Shobha Yatra .

The lead role of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Narsingh Shobha Yatra and his presence in Holika Dahan elevates the festival of colours in the district.

Head priest of Gorakhnath temple Yogi Kamalnath has announced that Holika Dahan this year would take place late on Sunday night after 10.27 pm while colour would be played on Monday .

Secretary of Holika Utsav Samiti Nand Kishore said the CM would lead Rang Bhari Narsingh Shobha Yatra from Ghanta Ghar on Monday morning, after reciting Gan geet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A 120 square metre stage has been erected for the programme.

The procession would pass through various densely populated minority areas such as Madrasa Crossing, Laldighi, Ghasikatra, Zafra bazar, Buxipur and Nakhas crossing, so elaborate security arrangements have been made in these localities.

On Friday night, district magistrate Krishna Karunesh and SSP Gaurav Grover alongwith other officials took out a route march to strengthen the confidence of people and check the preparedness of the municipal corporation.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal on Saturday morning carried out inspection of the route for Holi procession and directed to repair potholes and tighten the loose electricity wires.