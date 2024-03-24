 Yogi to perform Holika Dahan, lead Shobha Yatra in Gkp - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Yogi to perform Holika Dahan, lead Shobha Yatra in Gkp

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 24, 2024 07:26 AM IST

The lead role of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Narsingh Shobha Yatra and his presence in Holika Dahan elevates the festival of colours in the district.

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath arrived here on Friday night in an unscheduled programme, performed puja of Guru Gorakhnath and discussed preparations for Holi celebration at Gorakhnath temple.

CM Yogi Adityanath would lead Rang Bhari Narsingh Shobha Yatra from Ghanta Ghar on Monday morning. (HT FILE)
CM Yogi Adityanath would lead Rang Bhari Narsingh Shobha Yatra from Ghanta Ghar on Monday morning. (HT FILE)

He then returned to Lucknow on Saturday morning and is likely to come back here on Sunday afternoon to take part in Holika Dahan and to flag off Rang Bhari Shobha Yatra .

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The lead role of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Narsingh Shobha Yatra and his presence in Holika Dahan elevates the festival of colours in the district.

Head priest of Gorakhnath temple Yogi Kamalnath has announced that Holika Dahan this year would take place late on Sunday night after 10.27 pm while colour would be played on Monday .

Secretary of Holika Utsav Samiti Nand Kishore said the CM would lead Rang Bhari Narsingh Shobha Yatra from Ghanta Ghar on Monday morning, after reciting Gan geet of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. A 120 square metre stage has been erected for the programme.

The procession would pass through various densely populated minority areas such as Madrasa Crossing, Laldighi, Ghasikatra, Zafra bazar, Buxipur and Nakhas crossing, so elaborate security arrangements have been made in these localities.

On Friday night, district magistrate Krishna Karunesh and SSP Gaurav Grover alongwith other officials took out a route march to strengthen the confidence of people and check the preparedness of the municipal corporation.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Sogarwal on Saturday morning carried out inspection of the route for Holi procession and directed to repair potholes and tighten the loose electricity wires.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi to perform Holika Dahan, lead Shobha Yatra in Gkp
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On